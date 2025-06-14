Shootings of Minnesota lawmakers come amid national rise in political violence

The shootings of two state lawmakers by a suspect with a “manifesto” of other political targets was an unprecedented act in Minnesota history. But it also comes at a divisive, volatile moment in U.S. politics.
The assassination of Rep. Melissa Hortman and wounding of Sen. John Hoffman, both Democrats, follow other high-profile incidents of political violence across the country in recent years, both aimed at high-profile figures and community members. Violent rhetoric has ratcheted up and public officials say they have to hire more security because of the volume of threats.
Members of both political parties have been targets of violence, including the assassination attempts of President Donald Trump last year and the plot to kidnap Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020.
In 2017, then-Republican House Majority Leader Steve Scalise was shot during a congressional baseball practice. Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords survived an assassination attempt in 2011.
Reuters has been tracking incidents of political violence since Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 and, as of last fall, had identified more than 300 cases — calling it the most sustained increase in political violence the country has seen since the 1970s.
A rise of targeted violence toward elected officials, public employees and the judiciary are among the signs of the time for the country, said Brian Levin, a professor emeritus and founding director of the Center for the Study for Hate and Extremism at California State University.
“We have seen increases virtually across the board, relating to public officials over the last half decade,” Levin said. “Moreover, within the realm of political violence, what we are seeing is these acts are often accompanied by political statements justifying the violence, which appears to be the case here.”
In everyday discourse, including online forums, there is an increasing acceptability of “eliminationist language,” Levin said, which is exacerbated by an online universe where “aggression produces clicks and engagement.”