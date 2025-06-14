Minnesota legislators directed to stay in touch with law enforcement following shootings

Minnesota Capitol security officers were working to communicate with lawmakers Saturday morning amid a manhunt for a shooter who killed House DFL Leader Melissa Hortman and her husband and seriously injured DFL Sen. John Hoffman and his wife.
Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley said in a news conference Saturday morning that the shooter’s vehicle contained a “manifesto” with names of other lawmakers and officials police believed were targets. The individual fled from officers on foot and a manhunt remained underway.
“We immediately made alerts to the state who took action on alerting them and providing security where necessary,” Bruley said.
Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy, DFL-St. Paul, said leaders “are in contact with our Senate members and staff and are working with law enforcement and the administration to ensure their safety.”
Sen. Nick Frentz said Senate Democrats were told to be in touch with local law enforcement officials to ensure they remained safe in the aftermath of the shootings, which Gov. Tim Walz described as acts of “targeted political violence.”
Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, said he had received texts from colleagues saying they were in touch with law enforcement or receiving guidance. Frentz said sheriff’s departments in Blue Earth and Nicollet counties got in touch with him immediately.
Rep. Dan Wolgamott, DFL-St. Cloud, said in a post on social media that his family was sheltering in place and local police were stationed outside their home.
House GOP spokeswoman Amanda Tinsley said the chamber’s sergeant at arms “is on top of this.”