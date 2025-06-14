News & Politics

Brooklyn Park police searching for suspect in ‘multiple targeted shootings’

Gov. Tim Walz said there were targeted shootings in both Brooklyn Park and Champlin on Saturday.

By Briana Bierschbach

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 14, 2025 at 1:17PM
Emergency vehicles were on the scene of a reported shooting in Brooklyn Park on Saturday morning. (Chris Carr/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Brooklyn Park police have issued a shelter in place order in the area surrounding the Edinburgh Golf Course as they search for a suspect in “multiple targeted shootings.”

The suspect is armed and dangerous and may be impersonating law enforcement, according to the alert sent out early Saturday morning.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz posted on X Saturday that he’s been briefed on an ongoing situation involving targeted shootings in both Champlin and Brooklyn Park.

“The Minnesota Department of Public Safety and local law enforcement are on the scene. We will share more information soon,” Walz said.

Walz spokesman Teddy Tschann said the governor has activated the State Emergency Operations Center and is on site now. He will host a news briefing later this morning.

The suspect is a white male with brown hair and wearing black body armor over a blue shirt and blue pants.

Police advised residents not to approach anyone who matches their description.

House Speaker Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring, said in a statement: “I am shocked and horrified by the evil attack that took place overnight. Please lift up in prayer the victims, as well as the law enforcement personnel working to apprehend the perpetrator.”

A call to Brooklyn Park police was not immediately returned.

Brooklyn Park police said they will be briefing reporters later today at City Hall.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Paul Walsh of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this story.

Briana Bierschbach

Reporter

Briana Bierschbach is a politics and government reporter for the Star Tribune.

