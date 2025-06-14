Twin Cities

How to stay safe during ‘extensive manhunt’ for shooter who targeted Minnesota politicians

The Brooklyn Park police chief provided updates for how thousands of residents under a shelter-in-place order should stay safe Saturday.

By Jeff Day

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 14, 2025 at 3:41PM
Law enforcement officers sweep a neighborhood as they search for a shooter that is still at large near the home of state Rep. Melissa Hortman in Brooklyn Park. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

As an “extensive manhunt” for the shooter who targeted two Minnesota politicians continued Saturday morning, Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley provided guidance for how thousands of residents in that town should try to stay safe.

“Those that are in the grid that we gave the alert out to, continue to shelter in place,” Bruley said.

The fact that the shooter who targeted Rep. Melissa Hortman, Sen. John Hoffman and their families was dressed as a police officer and driving an SUV that looked identical to a police squad car adds to the danger.

Burley said that if an officer knocks on your door, call 911. “If they are a police officer, dispatch will be able to confirm that person is a police officer.”

Brooklyn Park police and all assisting law enforcement agencies are also being told to operate in teams of two — so residents should not respond to any individual officer approaching them.

Law enforcement are searching for the suspect, who is on foot, and also seeking information from residents while asking them to stay safe.

Champlin Mayor Ryan Sabas said there is no shelter-in-place order in his city as of 10 a.m. He said Champlin police are working with other agencies on the scene at Hoffman’s home.

“We are working closely with Brooklyn Park and other agencies” to find “this individual who did these heinous acts,” Sabas said in an interview.

about the writer

Jeff Day

Reporter

Jeff Day is a Hennepin County courts reporter. He previously worked as a sports reporter and editor.

