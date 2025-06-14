What we know so far about Minnesota lawmaker shootings

Minnesotans woke up Saturday to developing news of a political assassination in the Twin Cities suburbs.
State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark were killed. State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were shot and injured. Both elected officials are members of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, and Hortman until recently served as House speaker.
Here’s what to know about the situation:
What happened at the homes of Rep. Melissa Hortman and Sen. John Hoffman?
According to law enforcement officials:
At 2 a.m. Saturday, Champlin police were called to Hoffman’s home, where he and his wife were found with multiple gunshot wounds.
As an investigation ensued, Brooklyn Park police proactively went to check on Hortman’s home, about five or six miles away, at 3:30 a.m. There, officers found what appeared to be a police vehicle in the driveway with emergency lights on, and what appeared to be a police officer coming out of the house.
That individual immediately opened fire on Brooklyn Park police, retreated back into the home and escaped apprehension.