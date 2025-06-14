News & Politics

What we know so far about Minnesota lawmaker shootings

State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband were shot and killed at their Brooklyn Park home early Saturday. State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were shot and injured at their home in nearby Champlin. A manhunt is underway.

By Elliot Hughes

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 14, 2025 at 5:46PM
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz spoke about the shooting of state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband at the State Emergency operations Center in Blaine, MN. Saturday June 14, 2025.] JERRY HOLT • jerry.holt@startribune.com Press conference at the State Emergency operations Center following the shooting of multiple lawmakers early Saturday morning. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesotans woke up Saturday to developing news of a political assassination in the Twin Cities suburbs.

State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark were killed. State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were shot and injured. Both elected officials are members of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, and Hortman until recently served as House speaker.

Here’s what to know about the situation:

What happened at the homes of Rep. Melissa Hortman and Sen. John Hoffman?

According to law enforcement officials:

At 2 a.m. Saturday, Champlin police were called to Hoffman’s home, where he and his wife were found with multiple gunshot wounds.

As an investigation ensued, Brooklyn Park police proactively went to check on Hortman’s home, about five or six miles away, at 3:30 a.m. There, officers found what appeared to be a police vehicle in the driveway with emergency lights on, and what appeared to be a police officer coming out of the house.

That individual immediately opened fire on Brooklyn Park police, retreated back into the home and escaped apprehension.

Hortman and her husband Mark were later found in the home and pronounced dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Gov. Tim Walz said Hoffman and his wife are out of surgery and there is optimism they will survive their injuries.

Mark Bruley, the chief of Brooklyn Park police, said the fake officer was driving a vehicle “that looked exactly like an SUV squad car. It was equipped with emergency lights. They were wearing a vest with a taser, other equipment, a badge.”

“This was not a real police officer, this was a person who was clearly impersonating a police officer wearing the trust of this badge to manipulate their way into the home,” he said.

What are the details of the suspect?

Law enforcement has not released a detailed description other than the person wore a fake but convincing police uniform with a badge during the encounter with Brooklyn Park officers.

Bruley said there was “no question” the suspect would be mistaken for an officer.

The suspect is believed to be on foot. Law enforcement have seized the fake police squad car.

What is known about the suspect’s motivations?

Gov. Tim Walz said it appears to be a politically motivated assassination.

Inside the fake police vehicle, Bruley said, officers found a manifesto and list of names for “many” other lawmakers and other officials. Law enforcement did not provide additional details about either document, other than to say Hortman and Hoffman were included on the list.

Officials also said that flyers for No Kings Day protests were found in the vehicle, prompting law enforcement to encourage people not to attend.

Drew Evans, the superintendent of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, said “we will be in a position where we’ll be able to develop the motivation behind these attacks and we’ll be able to provide more information as this unfolds.”

What are the details of the manhunt?

According to Bruley:

The manhunt involves “hundreds and hundreds of police officers.”

Several people have been detained and questioned but nobody is “in custody.” Several persons of interest have been identified.

Police are stopping at residences in pairs of two or more. Officers will not be alone.

How can the public stay safe while the suspect is at large?

The Minnesota State Patrol encouraged the public to avoid the planned No Kings Day protests across the state after flyers for the events were found in the suspect vehicle.

“Given the targeted shootings of state lawmakers overnight, we are asking the public to not attend today’s planned demonstrations across Minnesota out of an abundance of caution,” the patrol said in a statement.

More details on how to stay safe can be found here.

Who is Melissa Hortman?

Hortman was the top Democratic leader in the Minnesota House. You can find more information about her here.

Where can live updates about the situation be found?

Live updates can be found here.

about the writer

about the writer

Elliot Hughes

Reporter

Elliot Hughes is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

World

US-Iran talks over Tehran's nuclear program won't take place after Israel's surprise attack

card image

The latest U.S.-Iran talks on Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear program will not take place Sunday, mediator Oman said Saturday, as Israel and Iran traded blows a day after Israel's blistering attack on Iranian nuclear and military sites.

Twin Cities

Rallygoers at ‘No Kings Day’ protests sobered by news of the shootings of two legislators

card image

News & Politics

What we know so far about Minnesota lawmaker shootings

card image