Wife of shooting suspect Vance Boelter is stopped in vehicle north of Twin Cities and detained

The wife of Vance Boelter, the man wanted in connection with the shootings that targeted two state legislators and their spouses at their Twin Cities homes Saturday, was detained along with three relatives by law enforcement more than 100 miles from her home late that morning, the Mille Lacs County sheriff said Sunday.
“Our law enforcement partners from the metro that are working this case became aware that she was traveling through my county, and they requested assistance in locating and stopping a vehicle,” Sheriff Kyle Burton said, referring to Boelter’s wife, Jenny Boelter.
Burton said the stop occurred between 10:30 and 11 a.m. outside the Casey’s convenience store just off Hwy. 169 in Onamia, about 110 miles north of the Boelters’ home near Green Isle.
“Deputies from my office responded with law enforcement from Hennepin County, and our role on this was [securing a] perimeter, so we were not involved in searching or questioning those who were in the car. I was told that the suspect’s wife and other relatives were in the car.
“My understanding is they were detained by authorities from Hennepin, and the individuals who were in the car were taken from the scene by Hennepin County law enforcement.”
A store employee told the Minnesota Star Tribune that she saw the vehicles’ occupants — two young women, an older woman and a young man — seated in lawn chairs behind the store while under the watch of state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agents.
The employee, who asked that her name not be included in this report, said everyone remained on scene from roughly 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“The BCA told me they were questioning some people you may or may not have seen on the news,” the employee said.