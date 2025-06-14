Who is Vance Boelter, the man police identified as suspect in the assassination of Rep. Melissa Hortman?

A massive manhunt for Vance Boelter was underway on Saturday in Minnesota .
The 57-year-old man from Green Isle, Minn., has been identified as the main suspect in the killings of Minnesota House DFL leader Melissa Hortman and her husband, and the attempted slayings of state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife.
“Today we are asking for the public’s help at this point in time in locating Vance Luther Boelter,” said Drew Evans, superintendent of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
Evans said Boelter is 6-feet-1, 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
“He is a person of interest that we are looking to locate,” Evans said. “We are asking the public if you do see him or locate him, call 911. Do not approach him. You should consider him armed and dangerous.”
Biographical details from several online profiles show that Boelter was intimately familiar with politics and public safety in Minnesota.
He also carried a manifesto that listed “prominent pro-choice individuals in Minnesota, including many Democratic lawmakers,” sources familiar with the investigation say.
Boelter was appointed to the Governor’s Workforce Development Board in 2019, according to a news release by Gov. Tim Walz’s office that year. Hoffman served several stints on the board, including from 2018-2023, according to the Secretary of State’s website.