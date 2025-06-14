News & Politics

Who is Vance Boelter, the man police identified as suspect in the assassination of Rep. Melissa Hortman?

Law enforcement sources identified Vance Luther Boelter, 57, as the main target of a massive law enforcement manhunt after he allegedly fled from Melissa Hortman’s home following a police shootout in the wake of her killing.

By Jeff Day,

Paul Walsh and

Andy Mannix

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 14, 2025 at 8:30PM
Authorities at a briefing in Blaine displayed this photo that reportedly shows Vance Boelter, the suspect in the assassination of Rep. Melissa Hortman. Hortman's husband Mark was also killed, and the suspect is also wanted in the shooting of Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette, who survived.

A massive manhunt for Vance Boelter was underway on Saturday in Minnesota .

The 57-year-old man from Green Isle, Minn., has been identified as the main suspect in the killings of Minnesota House DFL leader Melissa Hortman and her husband, and the attempted slayings of state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife.

“Today we are asking for the public’s help at this point in time in locating Vance Luther Boelter,” said Drew Evans, superintendent of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Evans said Boelter is 6-feet-1, 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

“He is a person of interest that we are looking to locate,” Evans said. “We are asking the public if you do see him or locate him, call 911. Do not approach him. You should consider him armed and dangerous.”

Biographical details from several online profiles show that Boelter was intimately familiar with politics and public safety in Minnesota.

He also carried a manifesto that listed “prominent pro-choice individuals in Minnesota, including many Democratic lawmakers,” sources familiar with the investigation say.

Boelter was appointed to the Governor’s Workforce Development Board in 2019, according to a news release by Gov. Tim Walz’s office that year. Hoffman served several stints on the board, including from 2018-2023, according to the Secretary of State’s website.

An online video from two years ago appears to show Boelter preaching to a congregation in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where he says, “I met Jesus when I was 17 years old, and I gave my life to him.”

Detailing his faith journey, he talked about printing out his testimony and going door to door in his hometown. “I just wanted to tell everybody about Jesus,” he said, adding that he and his wife were blessed with four daughters and a son.

“So often in the world today, everyone wants an excuse for not doing the right thing,” he said, telling the story of Cain and Abel. “We want to blame someone else or something else.”

Boelter was also CEO of Praetorian Guard Security Services, a residential armed home security system. His wife, Jenny, was the company’s president.

According to its website, the company offers armed security with guards wearing personal protective equipment and driving “the same make and model of vehicles that many police departments use.”

In his biography, Boelter he describes himself as Dr. Vance Boelter, who “has been involved with security situations in Eastern Europe, Africa, North America and the Middle East, including the West Bank, Southern Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.”

“He brings a great security aspect forged by both many on the ground experiences combined with training by both private security firms and by people in the U.S. Military,” the website says. “He has worked for the largest U.S. oil refining company, the world’s largest food company based in Switzerland and the world’s largest convenience retailer based in Japan.”

Law enforcement officials said that when they arrived at Hortman’s home, a dark SUV with police lights was in the driveway. They said a man dressed like a police officer was at the home and opened fire on Brooklyn Park police officers.

Calls by reporters to several of Boelter’s family members resulted in hangups, with no comment.

This is a breaking news story. Come back to startribune.com for more details.

