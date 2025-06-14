Sen. John Hoffman, shot during ‘targeted’ attack, got into politics because he wanted to help his neighbors

Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were in stable condition at a hospital Saturday morning after they were shot in their Champlin home by a would-be assassin.
Hoffman, 60, was shot six times and his wife five times, but they are expected to make a full recovery, said Mat Ollig, Hoffman’s nephew.
“The family is in shock,” Ollig said. “These two are the kindest, most giving and caring people I know. He knew his neighbors and everybody knew him.”
Hoffman, DFL-Champlin, entered state politics after he struggled to obtain insurance for his daughter who had spina bifida, and figured others had the same difficulty.
“He hated being in politics,” Ollig said. “He loved helping people, and you got to do one thing to do the other.”
Hoffman, a former marketing and public relations director, was elected to the Anoka Hennepin school board in 2005 and served as vice-chair before running for the Minnesota Senate. He beat incumbent Benjamin Kruse in 2012 and has represented District 34, covering parts of Anoka and Hennepin counties ever since.
He served as the minority whip from 2017 to 2020 and currently serves as chair of the Human Services Committee.
Throughout his career, Hoffman worked across the aisle to get legislation passed, something he was extremely proud of, Ollig said.