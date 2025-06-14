News & Politics

Sen. John Hoffman, shot during ‘targeted’ attack, got into politics because he wanted to help his neighbors

Hoffman and his wife survived being shot repeatedly by a would-be assassin.

By Tim Harlow and

Chloe Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 14, 2025 at 3:51PM
Sen. John Hoffman, DFL-Champlin, at a Minnesota Senate Human Services Committee hearing on March 6, 2024. (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were in stable condition at a hospital Saturday morning after they were shot in their Champlin home by a would-be assassin.

Hoffman, 60, was shot six times and his wife five times, but they are expected to make a full recovery, said Mat Ollig, Hoffman’s nephew.

“The family is in shock,” Ollig said. “These two are the kindest, most giving and caring people I know. He knew his neighbors and everybody knew him.”

Hoffman, DFL-Champlin, entered state politics after he struggled to obtain insurance for his daughter who had spina bifida, and figured others had the same difficulty.

“He hated being in politics,” Ollig said. “He loved helping people, and you got to do one thing to do the other.”

Hoffman, a former marketing and public relations director, was elected to the Anoka Hennepin school board in 2005 and served as vice-chair before running for the Minnesota Senate. He beat incumbent Benjamin Kruse in 2012 and has represented District 34, covering parts of Anoka and Hennepin counties ever since.

He served as the minority whip from 2017 to 2020 and currently serves as chair of the Human Services Committee.

Throughout his career, Hoffman worked across the aisle to get legislation passed, something he was extremely proud of, Ollig said.

“You got a problem, he’d say ‘write me a bill,’” Ollig said. “He tried to get things passed for everyone,” regardless of their politics.

Hoffman and his wife were attacked early Saturday by a gunman posing as a police officer who later assassinated state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark.

Levi Strand, who lives a few houses down and across the street from the Hoffmans, said he was awakened around 2 a.m. by several pops, and then he saw a large SUV with emergency lights that he assumed was a law enforcement vehicle.

He thought the noises were fireworks and tried to go back to sleep, and then more vehicles flooded the street. “All of a sudden it was cop after cop after cop; it was pretty crazy.”

He later checked a ring camera on his home but it did not catch footage of the first SUV speeding away.

He described the Hoffmans as a friendly couple who gave out full sized candy bars on Halloween.

When he later saw which house had been targeted, “I got a little sad because you see what the reality is, you see he’s in politics.”

And that has Ollig trying to process the unthinkable.

“He didn’t have a harsh word for anybody,” Ollig said. “Salt of the Earth, that is how he saw everyone as.”

