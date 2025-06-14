Politics

Reactions: Rep. Melissa Hortman killed, Sen. Jeff Hoffman shot

Gov. Tim Walz said there were targeted shootings in both Brooklyn Park and Champlin on Saturday.

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 14, 2025 at 3:05PM
Law enforcement officers including local police, sheriffs and the FBI, stage less than a mile from a shooting in Brooklyn Park on Saturday. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Gov. Tim Walz has confirmed that Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband were killed in a targeted shooting.

“We’re here today because an unspeakable tragedy has unfolded in Minnesota. My good friend and colleague Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were shot and killed earlier this morning in what appears to be a politically motivated assassination,” Walz said in a news conference.

Walz confirmed that Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were also shot in another targeted shooting but are out of surgery.

“My prayers also go out to state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, who were each shot multiple times. The Hoffmans are out of surgery at this time and are receiving care and we are cautiously optimistic that they will survive this assassination attempt,” Walz said.

Here’s what local and national officials have said about the shootings.

President Donald Trump, via White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on X:

“I have been briefed on the terrible shooting that took place in Minnesota, which appears to be a targeted attack against State Lawmakers. Our Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and the FBI, are investigating the situation, and they will be prosecuting anyone involved to the fullest extent of the law. Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America. God Bless the great people of Minnesota, a truly great place!”

Minnesota Democratic U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar in a statement:

“John and I are devastated and heartbroken by the horrific murders of Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, as well as the horrific attack on Minnesota State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette.

Melissa Hortman was a good friend and we started in politics at the same time and I still remember the two of us going door to door in her first legislative campaign. She was a true public servant to the core, dedicating her life to serving Minnesotans with integrity and compassion. As Speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives, she led efforts to protect women’s rights, invest in clean energy, and secure free school lunch for kids. She was beloved by her colleagues.

I want to thank the brave law enforcement officers who are working in real time to protect Minnesotans and ensure there is accountability for these horrific crimes.

Let me be absolutely clear: this was an act of targeted political violence, and it was an attack on everything we stand for as a democracy. We must all condemn it. And we must refuse to be a country where anyone is silenced by threats or violence.

To Melissa’s and Mark’s family, Melissa’s colleagues in the Minnesota Legislature, and everyone mourning across our state: I grieve with you. And I will honor their legacy not just in words, but through action — by protecting our democracy, by standing up to hate, and by continuing the work they so passionately believed in.”

Minnesota Democratic U.S. Sen. Tina Smith on Bluesky:

“This morning Minnesota woke up to news of a brutal act of violence targeting public servants. I am heartbroken to learn that our Speaker Melissa Hortman, Sen. John Hoffman and their spouses have been shot.”

U.S. House Majority Whip Tom Emmer on X:

“Jacquie and I ask Minnesotans and all Americans to join us in prayer for the Hortman family, as well as Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette.

No public official — or any American — should fear for their safety in their own home, and we condemn this despicable act of political violence.

We thank law enforcement for their swift response, and we will continue to monitor the situation. Justice must be served for the attacker still at large."

Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring, on X:

“I am shocked and horrified by the evil attack that took place overnight. Please lift up in prayer the victims, as well as the law enforcement personnel working to apprehend the perpetrator.”

Democratic National Chair Ken Martin on X:

“Completely heartbroken to learn about these targeted attacks on my friends Melissa Hortman and John Hoffman. Jenn and I are praying hard for both families. And we’re standing with our DFL community — and with all Minnesotans."

Sen. Jim Abeler, R-Anoka:

Abeler has worked for years with Hoffman on legislation for people with disabilities. He said the shootings marked a “terrible day” and that he was “relieved the police are looking after many of us.”

Sen. Andrew Mathews, R-Princeton, on X:

“Pray for Senator Hoffman and Speaker Emerita Hortman.”

Rep. Elliot Engen, R-White Bear Township, on X:

“Please pray for Melissa Hortman and John Hoffman, as well as their families.”

Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson, R-East Grand Forks, in a statement:

“The families of Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and Senator John Hoffman are in my prayers. Senate Republicans are unified in our condemnation of this brazen act of violence.”

Champlin Mayor Ryan Sabas:

“It’s a completely evil act. The people of Champlin can rest assured that police are working with agencies around us to find the individual so neighborhoods and our community can be safe right now.”

Ryan Winkler, former DFL House leader:

“Melissa and Mark were just wonderful people, and Melissa was a selfless leader. The shock and loss of this assassination will reverberate but I can’t believe they are gone. Yes, this is political violence, and there are a lot of us who just lost very close friends. RIP, SMH.”

Hakeem Jeffries, U.S. Democratic House leader:

“The targeted shootings of Minnesota Senator John Hoffman and State Rep. Melissa Hortman are deeply disturbing. Violence is never acceptable. Praying hard for the victims and all who have been affected.”

