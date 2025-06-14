Reactions: Rep. Melissa Hortman killed, Sen. Jeff Hoffman shot

Gov. Tim Walz has confirmed that Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband were killed in a targeted shooting.
“We’re here today because an unspeakable tragedy has unfolded in Minnesota. My good friend and colleague Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were shot and killed earlier this morning in what appears to be a politically motivated assassination,” Walz said in a news conference.
Walz confirmed that Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were also shot in another targeted shooting but are out of surgery.
“My prayers also go out to state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, who were each shot multiple times. The Hoffmans are out of surgery at this time and are receiving care and we are cautiously optimistic that they will survive this assassination attempt,” Walz said.
Here’s what local and national officials have said about the shootings.
President Donald Trump, via White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on X:
“I have been briefed on the terrible shooting that took place in Minnesota, which appears to be a targeted attack against State Lawmakers. Our Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and the FBI, are investigating the situation, and they will be prosecuting anyone involved to the fullest extent of the law. Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America. God Bless the great people of Minnesota, a truly great place!”
Minnesota Democratic U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar in a statement:
“John and I are devastated and heartbroken by the horrific murders of Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, as well as the horrific attack on Minnesota State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette.
Melissa Hortman was a good friend and we started in politics at the same time and I still remember the two of us going door to door in her first legislative campaign. She was a true public servant to the core, dedicating her life to serving Minnesotans with integrity and compassion. As Speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives, she led efforts to protect women’s rights, invest in clean energy, and secure free school lunch for kids. She was beloved by her colleagues.