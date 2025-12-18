Trump signs order to expand access to marijuana, lower taxes on cannabis businesses

President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order directing Attorney General Pam Bondi to fast-track the rescheduling of marijuana as a Schedule III drug, a move that could bring swift and wide-ranging changes to Minnesota’s cannabis industry.
Once finalized by the Drug Enforcement Administration, marijuana would join substances such as ketamine and Tylenol with codeine — and, for the first time, be formally recognized under federal law as having medical use.
“We have people begging for me to do this. People that are in great pain,” Trump said from the Oval Office, backed by physicians in white coats.
The shift also lifts a major tax burden that has pinched Minnesota operators since the state legalized cannabis last year, while opening the door to expanded medical research.
Trump’s order further authorizes a pilot program to reimburse some Medicare patients for the cannabis compound cannabidiol, commonly known as CBD.
The executive order also frames the move as long-overdue recognition of marijuana’s medical value, citing FDA findings that cannabis can help treat pain, anorexia and chemotherapy-related nausea.
A potential financial lifeline for Minnesota businesses
Among the most immediate impacts for Minnesota’s emerging cannabis market would be relief from IRS Code 280E, which prevents businesses that handle Schedule I or II substances from deducting routine expenses such as rent, payroll and equipment.