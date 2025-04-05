Twin Cities

As news of shootings of two lawmakers spreads, previously planned Trump protests gear up

Dozens of rallies were scheduled across Minnesota.

By Matt McKinney,

Trey Mewes and

Christa Lawler

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 14, 2025 at 4:11PM
On April 5, 2025, thousands of protesters including Senator Amy Klobuchar attended a nationwide rally against the Trump administration at the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minn. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

It was unclear Saturday what impact the shootings of two Minnesota legislators might have on the dozens of protests planned across the state as part of a nationwide demonstration against the Trump administration.

The largest demonstration was expected to begin at 11 a.m. in St. Paul and include a march from St. Paul College to the State Capitol. Thousands were expected to attend that four-hour event, according to organizers..

Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and Attorney General Keith Ellison were scheduled to address the St. Paul rally, according to organizers. In the wake of the shootings Saturday, those plans may change.

Around 50 rallies also were expected in cities across Minnesota, including Duluth, Rochester and St. Cloud.

In Rochester, about 500 people gathered at Mayo Memorial Park for the protest. Public school teacher Jake Johnson spoke about the shootings of Rep. Melissa Hortman and Sen. John Hoffman and their spouses, saying such violence doesn’t belong in a democracy. Hortman and her husband Mark died in the shooting.

“That begs the question: Are we still in a democracy?” said Johnson, a Democrat who is challenging U.S. Rep. Brad Finstad.

The “No Kings Day” demonstrations coincide with President Donald Trump’s military parade Saturday for the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary, which also falls on Flag Day and Trump’s birthday.

“The flag doesn’t belong to President Trump. It belongs to us. We’re not watching history happen. We’re making it. On June 14th, we’re showing up everywhere he isn’t — to say no thrones, no crowns, no kings," organizers wrote on the No Kings website.

David Perdomo, an organizer for Latino advocacy group COPAL, urged the Rochester crowd to speak up for their neighbors.

“My community is under attack and lives in fear and anxiety,” Perdomo said in Spanish. “Every morning, as we leave for work and drop our children off at school, we wonder, ‘Will I see my children again?’”

In Minnesota, four progressive groups are largely responsible for organizing local demonstrations: Indivisible Twin Cities, Minnesota 50501, Women’s March Minnesota and the Minnesota AFL-CIO.

Trump said on Tuesday that “for those people who want to protest, they’re going to be met with very big force.”

It’s unclear whether Trump was referring to protesters at the parade in Washington or at demonstrations throughout the United States.

