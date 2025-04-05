As news of shootings of two lawmakers spreads, previously planned Trump protests gear up

It was unclear Saturday what impact the shootings of two Minnesota legislators might have on the dozens of protests planned across the state as part of a nationwide demonstration against the Trump administration.
The largest demonstration was expected to begin at 11 a.m. in St. Paul and include a march from St. Paul College to the State Capitol. Thousands were expected to attend that four-hour event, according to organizers..
Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and Attorney General Keith Ellison were scheduled to address the St. Paul rally, according to organizers. In the wake of the shootings Saturday, those plans may change.
Around 50 rallies also were expected in cities across Minnesota, including Duluth, Rochester and St. Cloud.
In Rochester, about 500 people gathered at Mayo Memorial Park for the protest. Public school teacher Jake Johnson spoke about the shootings of Rep. Melissa Hortman and Sen. John Hoffman and their spouses, saying such violence doesn’t belong in a democracy. Hortman and her husband Mark died in the shooting.
“That begs the question: Are we still in a democracy?” said Johnson, a Democrat who is challenging U.S. Rep. Brad Finstad.
The “No Kings Day” demonstrations coincide with President Donald Trump’s military parade Saturday for the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary, which also falls on Flag Day and Trump’s birthday.
“The flag doesn’t belong to President Trump. It belongs to us. We’re not watching history happen. We’re making it. On June 14th, we’re showing up everywhere he isn’t — to say no thrones, no crowns, no kings," organizers wrote on the No Kings website.