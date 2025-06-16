Vance Boelter being held on $5 million bail ahead of first court appearance

Vance Boelter is being held on $5 million bail inside City Hall in downtown Minneapolis as he awaits his first court appearance Monday afternoon.
After being arrested late Sunday in a field in Sibley County, Boelter was booked into Hennepin County jail after being delivered by the Brooklyn Park Police Department on Monday just after 1 a.m.
Boelter, 57 of Green Isle, Minn., has been initially charged by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder for a shocking act of political violence that led to the largest manhunt in state history.
Charges detailed how Boelter allegedly killed Minnesota House DFL leader Melissa Hortman and her husband and attempted to kill state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife was unsealed late Sunday night after he was apprehended in a field in Sibley County.
Jail records indicate there may be additional federal charges against Boelter that could keep him held in custody, even if he could post bail.
Boelter will make his first court appearance at 1:30 p.m. inside the Hennepin County Public Safety Facility, where bail will be argued. No defense attorney is currently listed for Boelter. If he were to request the services of the Hennepin County Public Defender, it would happen later Monday morning.
While the primary county jail facility is inside the Public Safety Facility, City Hall has long housed inmates as they await trial or a resolution of criminal charges.
The criminal complaint alleges that Boelter was heavily armed and officers saw him shoot and kill Mark Hortman. The 911 call alerting officers to the initial shooting appears to have been made by Hope Hoffman after her parents, John and Yvette Hoffman, were shot multiple times.