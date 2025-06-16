The timeline: The terror began at 2 a.m. Saturday. The manhunt ended in a field nearly two days later.

The terror began with a pre-dawn knock at a lawmaker’s door and gunshots from a man impersonating a police officer. It escalated with a police sergeant’s hunch to check another lawmaker’s home nearby, where police discovered two dead bodies and exchanged gunfire with a suspect who eventually fled through the back door.
And it dragged on for nearly two days, with suspect Vance Boelter evading a massive law enforcement dragnet that included suburban and urban neighborhoods, and rural fields and woods.
The pursuit of Boelter ended in rural Minnesota Sunday after dusk, when law enforcement officials commanded Boelter to crawl into their custody.
“One man’s unthinkable actions have altered the state of Minnesota,” Gov. Tim Walz said at a press briefing later Sunday night.
The shockwaves reverberated through the state with the news Saturday morning that Minnesota House Democratic leader Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were killed and state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, seriously injured.
Hours before the tragedy unfolded, Hortman and Hoffman spent Friday night among colleagues at their party’s annual Humphrey-Mondale dinner, where Illinois Governor JB Pritzker spoke.
Boelter spent that same night at the North Minneapolis home of a childhood friend, who told the Star Tribune he was renting a room there while working in the metro area.
Boelter would later text his friend, “I wish it hadn’t gone this way.”