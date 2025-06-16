Brooklyn Park sergeant’s intuition set off shootout, 43-hour manhunt

Brooklyn Park police Sgt. Rielly Nordan had just wrapped up his shift early Saturday morning when he heard that Champlin police were responding to a shooting at a home — and one of the victims was a state senator.
Nobody knew then in the early hours of Saturday morning that lawmakers, or anyone other than Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were being targeted. But Nordan knew that Rep. Melissa Hortman lived nearby, in Brooklyn Park, and would be worried.
“His shift is over, he’s taken off his gear,” Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley said. “And as he’s walking out, he looks at a couple officers, and says, ‘Hey, just to be safe, why don’t you go up and just check on Hortman’s house?’”
It was a proactive decision from an experienced officer that allowed police to first confront suspected shooter Vance Boelter, starting a exhaustive manhunt that would end 43 hours later in a rural field near Green Isle in Sibley County. He now faces state and federal murder and other charges in connection with the killings. Moments after law enforcement announced Boelter’s arrest, Bruley recounted the chaotic moments that preceded what he called the largest manhunt in state history.
The two officers Nordan sent to check on Hortman arrived to find what looked like a squad car already parked in her driveway with emergency lights on.
“The officers get out of their car and they see what appears to be a police officer coming out of the house,” Bruley said. There was a brief pause as the two real officers made eye contact with a man dressed like a police officer, later identified as 57-year-old Boelter, the man later charged with killing Hortman and her husband, Mark, and wounding State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette.
“The suspect turns around, turns his back to them, almost like he’s knocking on the door,” Bruley said. “Our officers don’t know what he’s doing exactly. Just about that time, I think the suspect realizes they’re not going away, right?”
Boulter turned around, and started firing at the two officers, they returned fire before he ran into the house. The officers could see that a man inside had been shot — Mark Hortman. They immediately went in and pulled him out, starting CPR.