Twin Cities

Brooklyn Park sergeant’s intuition set off shootout, 43-hour manhunt

His chief detailed the response to Rep. Melissa Hortman’s home that led to gunfire, suspect on the run.

By Greg Stanley

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 16, 2025 at 4:50PM
Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley addresses the media during a press conference at the State Emergency Operations Center on Sunday, June 15, 2025. ] CARLOS GONZALEZ • carlos.gonzalez@startribune.com (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Brooklyn Park police Sgt. Rielly Nordan had just wrapped up his shift early Saturday morning when he heard that Champlin police were responding to a shooting at a home — and one of the victims was a state senator.

Nobody knew then in the early hours of Saturday morning that lawmakers, or anyone other than Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were being targeted. But Nordan knew that Rep. Melissa Hortman lived nearby, in Brooklyn Park, and would be worried.

“His shift is over, he’s taken off his gear,” Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley said. “And as he’s walking out, he looks at a couple officers, and says, ‘Hey, just to be safe, why don’t you go up and just check on Hortman’s house?’”

It was a proactive decision from an experienced officer that allowed police to first confront suspected shooter Vance Boelter, starting a exhaustive manhunt that would end 43 hours later in a rural field near Green Isle in Sibley County. He now faces state and federal murder and other charges in connection with the killings. Moments after law enforcement announced Boelter’s arrest, Bruley recounted the chaotic moments that preceded what he called the largest manhunt in state history.

The two officers Nordan sent to check on Hortman arrived to find what looked like a squad car already parked in her driveway with emergency lights on.

“The officers get out of their car and they see what appears to be a police officer coming out of the house,” Bruley said. There was a brief pause as the two real officers made eye contact with a man dressed like a police officer, later identified as 57-year-old Boelter, the man later charged with killing Hortman and her husband, Mark, and wounding State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette.

“The suspect turns around, turns his back to them, almost like he’s knocking on the door,” Bruley said. “Our officers don’t know what he’s doing exactly. Just about that time, I think the suspect realizes they’re not going away, right?”

Boulter turned around, and started firing at the two officers, they returned fire before he ran into the house. The officers could see that a man inside had been shot — Mark Hortman. They immediately went in and pulled him out, starting CPR.

“They had no idea Melissa was shot or inside and they couldn’t see her,” Bruley said. “They could see blood in the home, and they believed that they likely struck the suspect who then went downstairs. The believed the suspect was downstairs, wounded.”

Backup arrived in force and law enforcement swarmed the house and got a more complete look at what had happened. Officers came to believe that Boelter had fled through a back door after the gun fight with the two officers Nordan sent.

Officers including SWAT officials surrounded the home and flew a drone inside, where they found Melissa Hortman dead of multiple gunshot wounds. Mark Hortman was pronounced dead at the hospital. When police searched Boelter’s vehicle, a dark SUV decked out to look like a police squad, they found three AK-47 assault rifles, a 9mm handgun and a list of names and addresses of public officials, according to the charging documents filed against Boelter.

He also had lists with the names of about 45 lawmakers and abortion providers.

Further searches in the area located a ballistic vest, a disassembled 9mm firearm, mask and gold police badge. Shortly after the confrontation, officers identified Boelter as their suspect. The next morning law enforcement found an abandoned Buick belonging to Boelter not far from his Green Isle home, along with a hat they believe he had been wearing.

Hundreds of officers and law enforcement personnel surrounded the area, setting a wide perimeter, not knowing if he was on foot or had access to another vehicle. A man matching his description was spotted on a neighbor’s trail camera, according to Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher, who had units helping with the manhunt.

Officers circled in and Boelter was found crawling in a field, said Drew Evans, the superintendent of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Brooklyn Park police couldn’t save the Hortmans. But by confronting Boelter then and there, they forced the suspect to abandon his car, and much of the weaponry and gear inside. If that hadn’t happened, Evans said, he had “every confidence this would have continued.”

Nordan’s decision “completely interrupted” the suspect from doing further harm that night, Bruley said. “It was just incredible intuition from a sharp, top tier police officer and supervisor.”

Greg Stanley

Reporter

Greg Stanley is an environmental reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune. He has previously covered water issues, development and politics in Florida's Everglades and in northern Illinois.

