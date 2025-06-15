News & Politics

Official: Boelter ‘manifesto’ mainly comprised of names, pieced together from multiple searches

Sen. Amy Klobuchar was among the names on the list, which includes members of the DFL Congressional delegation and abortion providers.

June 15, 2025 at 6:33PM
The exterior of DFL state Representative Melissa Hortman’s home is boarded up and surrounded by police tape in Brooklyn Park, Minn. on Sunday, June 16, 2025. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

What law enforcement first described as a “manifesto” penned by the man sought in the the shootings that killed and wounded state legislators and their spouses is primarily made up lists of lawmakers and abortion providers, and was found at multiple locations rather than being discovered in just one place, officials said Sunday.

The description sheds light on written materials believed to be at the center of the search for Vance Boelter, who was last seen in surveillance video in Minneapolis Saturday morning, but is believed to have fled the Twin Cities. An official who has seen the list said it included names of at least several dozen people.

Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley said at the initial media briefing Saturday morning that investigators who searched a vehicle left near the home of Rep. Melissa Hortman, who was killed, included a manifesto. It’s now being described as mostly lists of names.

Another vehicle tied to Boelter was discovered abandoned in Sibley County Sunday a few miles from his home in Green Isle.

Law enforcement said federal prosecutors in Minnesota prepared charges against Boelter Saturday and will be ready to bring him into a federal courtroom quickly if he is apprehended.

Minnesota’s federal courthouses and judges were not under threat, according to those familiar with Boelter’s writings.

Sources also confirmed Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar is on the lists, along with members of the DFL Congressional delegation and abortion providers. Sen. Tina Smith has confirmed she was targeted, as have U.S. Representatives Kelly Morrison and Ilhan Omar.

When asked on NBC’s Meet the Press by host Kristen Welker whether she was on the list, Klobuchar said: “I just know that they have added security without my request. So I think they’re concerned about everyone.”

“I don’t have confirmation of that. There’s also the manifesto, and there’s the list. I think people have to understand that this guy is a murderous, murderous man,” Klobuchar said. “He will know no limits, whether you’re on the list, whether you’re not. He may change what he’s focused on, and that’s what we’re most concerned about right now is that the next person is not a political person, but a person he just encounters?”

At a news briefing Saturday, BCA Superintendent Drew Evans wouldn’t go into specifics about the manifesto. He said the document “gives some indications” as to the shooter’s motivations, but it’s too early in the investigation to say with certainty how the shooter chose the targets.

In an interview with CNN’s Manu Raju on Sunday, Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith discussed being among those on the list of targets.

“Of course it’s so deeply concerning, there were a number of us that were on this list, and I want to do a huge shout-out and thank you to the unbelievable efforts of local law enforcement in the metro area, and the FBI and others that were so quick to respond and think ahead to what would be happening to this terrible attack,” she said, adding that she’s grateful for the police that are continuing to protect her family. “Because we still don’t know where this assassin is.”

Stephen Montemayor

