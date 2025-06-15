Official: Boelter ‘manifesto’ mainly comprised of names, pieced together from multiple searches

What law enforcement first described as a “manifesto” penned by the man sought in the the shootings that killed and wounded state legislators and their spouses is primarily made up lists of lawmakers and abortion providers, and was found at multiple locations rather than being discovered in just one place, officials said Sunday.
The description sheds light on written materials believed to be at the center of the search for Vance Boelter, who was last seen in surveillance video in Minneapolis Saturday morning, but is believed to have fled the Twin Cities. An official who has seen the list said it included names of at least several dozen people.
Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley said at the initial media briefing Saturday morning that investigators who searched a vehicle left near the home of Rep. Melissa Hortman, who was killed, included a manifesto. It’s now being described as mostly lists of names.
Another vehicle tied to Boelter was discovered abandoned in Sibley County Sunday a few miles from his home in Green Isle.
Law enforcement said federal prosecutors in Minnesota prepared charges against Boelter Saturday and will be ready to bring him into a federal courtroom quickly if he is apprehended.
Minnesota’s federal courthouses and judges were not under threat, according to those familiar with Boelter’s writings.
Sources also confirmed Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar is on the lists, along with members of the DFL Congressional delegation and abortion providers. Sen. Tina Smith has confirmed she was targeted, as have U.S. Representatives Kelly Morrison and Ilhan Omar.
When asked on NBC’s Meet the Press by host Kristen Welker whether she was on the list, Klobuchar said: “I just know that they have added security without my request. So I think they’re concerned about everyone.”