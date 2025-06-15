Pretending to be a police officer has never been easier in Minnesota, elsewhere

It’s a scene that has played out hundreds of times in movies and real life: Someone pretending to be a police officer gains the trust of a stranger and then commits terrible crimes.
That was apparently the method used by the assailant who knocked on the doors of two state legislators early Saturday, then killed House DFL Leader Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, and seriously injured Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette.
Police said the suspect, 57-year-old Vance Boelter, was wearing a convincing police disguise, including a Taser, badge and black body armor. He was driving a dark SUV outfitted with emergency lights and opened fire on police officers when they found him at Hortman’s home about 3 a.m. Saturday.
Mary Dodge, a University of Colorado professor who has studied the criminal justice system for decades, said easy access to badges, gear and police-style lights has made it possible for anyone to pretend to be a law enforcement agent.
“It is probably easier at this point of our history to impersonate a police officer than ever before,” Dodge said Sunday. " I am surprised it hasn’t happened more often."
In Minnesota, impersonating a police officer is a misdemeanor; the crime is a felony only if someone repeats the offense within five years. And while it is against the law to misuse some police equipment, such as colored vehicle lights, it is not illegal to purchase most police gear.