Politically motivated shootings prompt concerns about lawmakers’ safety, Capitol security

State Sen. Jim Abeler, R-Anoka, said it’s time to look at increasing security at the Minnesota Capitol.

By Allison Kite

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 15, 2025 at 5:25PM
A memorial in front of the State Capitol grows Sunday for Minnesota House Democratic leader Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, who were fatally shot in their Brooklyn Park home Saturday. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The assassination of House DFL leader Melissa Hortman and attempted slaying of Democratic Sen. John Hoffman has resurfaced longstanding concerns about lawmakers’ security.

The attacks have prompted heightened police protection for some state and federal lawmakers and raised questions about the relatively open nature of the Minnesota Capitol building. There will be extra security measures in place when the building reopens to the public on Monday.

Vance Luther Boelter, who has been identified as a primary suspect in the shootings, is still at large.

State Sen. Jim Abeler, R-Anoka, said the assassination of Hortman and attempted killing of Hoffman has shaken people’s sense of safety.

“It’s just another step along the way where we have lost some of the civility and humanity in our country,” Abeler said.

While the U.S. Capitol and many state seats of government screen people as they enter, visitors can walk into Minnesota’s Capitol without passing through metal detectors or having their bags searched.

Parts of the Capitol have restricted access, and sergeants guard the doors of the House and Senate. But lawmakers have raised concerns in the past that the lack of metal detectors and X-ray machines mean visitors could easily bring in firearms.

Abeler said Sunday morning that lawmakers have talked about hardening security at the Capitol for a decade, calling it “inevitable and necessary.”

“It’s time,” Abeler said, adding that he expected many of his colleagues would want to strengthen security when they return in February for their regular legislative session.

“I think the times of [an] extremely open Capitol is probably done,” he said.

He expected the shootings would have a chilling effect on people who might otherwise run for office in the future.

Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, said he wasn’t sure if lawmakers will raise questions about security at the Capitol in the coming days. The State Capitol’s openness allows residents access to their elected officials, he said. “That’s considered a real virtue.”

Even before the attacks, the subject of Capitol security had come up among lawmakers. In a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Capitol Area Security in January, Rep. Kelly Moller, DFL-Shoreview, said weapon detection systems were not included in recommendations for updated Capitol security.

“In light of the world we live in now, the fact that over 30 states have systems … I feel like that’s sorely lacking,” Moller said in January.

The shock of Saturday’s attacks reverberated in the nation’s Capitol as federal lawmakers clamored for additional security.

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, announced Saturday he had requested increased security for Minnesota Sens. Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar, both Democrats.

Klobuchar acknowledged the increased security presence in an appearance on “Meet the Press” on Sunday morning, though she said she had not received confirmation whether she was on a list of potential targets recovered by law enforcement. Federal law enforcement sources confirmed to the Minnesota Star Tribune that Klobuchar was on the suspected shooter’s list. The senator said she was not fearful for her safety.

But Klobuchar said the shooter knows “no limits, whether you’re on the list, whether you’re not.”

“I believe that our local law enforcement and the Capitol police and the like will protect us,” she said, “but again, my concern is that that’s guy’s going to come up against just an innocent and try to take their car, try to go into their house right now.”

“A lot of the political leaders in our state have received extra protection,” she added, “but not the innocents out there.”

Walker Orenstein of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this report.

Allison Kite

Reporter

Allison Kite is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

