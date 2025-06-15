Politically motivated shootings prompt concerns about lawmakers’ safety, Capitol security

The assassination of House DFL leader Melissa Hortman and attempted slaying of Democratic Sen. John Hoffman has resurfaced longstanding concerns about lawmakers’ security.
The attacks have prompted heightened police protection for some state and federal lawmakers and raised questions about the relatively open nature of the Minnesota Capitol building. There will be extra security measures in place when the building reopens to the public on Monday.
Vance Luther Boelter, who has been identified as a primary suspect in the shootings, is still at large.
State Sen. Jim Abeler, R-Anoka, said the assassination of Hortman and attempted killing of Hoffman has shaken people’s sense of safety.
“It’s just another step along the way where we have lost some of the civility and humanity in our country,” Abeler said.
While the U.S. Capitol and many state seats of government screen people as they enter, visitors can walk into Minnesota’s Capitol without passing through metal detectors or having their bags searched.
Parts of the Capitol have restricted access, and sergeants guard the doors of the House and Senate. But lawmakers have raised concerns in the past that the lack of metal detectors and X-ray machines mean visitors could easily bring in firearms.
Abeler said Sunday morning that lawmakers have talked about hardening security at the Capitol for a decade, calling it “inevitable and necessary.”