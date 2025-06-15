Sen. John Hoffman and his wife are awake Sunday, will issue statement when able

State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, are awake and recovering after being shot early Saturday, according to their nephew.
“They are both awake now and recovering. It’s going to be a long process,” Mat Ollig said in a Sunday morning interview, adding that the gunfire that struck John Hoffman “barely missed his heart.”
“Once they recover more, they will be making statements,” he said.
Hoffman and his wife were shot in their Champlin home early Saturday morning by a would-be assassin. The police have identified Vance Boelter as a suspect, and the search for him continues.
Hoffman, 60, was shot six times and his wife five times, but they are expected to make a full recovery, said Ollig.
Hoffman and his wife were attacked early Saturday by the gunman posing as a police officer who later assassinated state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark.
Hoffman’s wife shielded their daughter, Hope, as the shots rang out, Ollig said.
The Parent Teacher Organization for Fernbrook Elementary School in Maple Grove, where Yvette Hoffman works, is stepping up to support her and her husband as they recover.