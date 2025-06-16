Suspect showed few signs of political extremism before lawmaker shootings

In an age of social media tirades and escalating polarization, Vance Boelter did not strike people who knew him or worked with him as someone motivated by political rage.
Boelter is now accused by law enforcement of carrying out a political assassination, fatally shooting state Rep. Melissa Hortman and husband Mark in their Brooklyn Park home early Saturday after first shooting Sen. John Hoffman and wife Yvette, who both survived, at their home in Champlin. He is the subject of a sprawling manhunt.
Friends and associates say Boelter, 57, was mild-mannered. His social media footprint is small. He appears to have leaned toward conservative views, at least once registering to vote as a Republican and identifying as an evangelical Christian. One of his closest friends said Boelter voted for President Donald Trump last fall.
The friend, David Carlson, also said Boelter did not strike him as a zealot fixated on politics. And he never talked about violence.
“I knew the guy. He wasn’t like that. I can’t explain it,” Carlson said. “I don’t know that side of Vance.”
Boelter’s unusual life was coming into focus Sunday, as police hunted for him in the woods in Sibley County, not far from where he lived with his wife in Green Isle.
Authorities say Boelter left behind lists of Democratic lawmakers and abortion providers as targets.
Boelter appears to have been under financial distress. He struggled to launch a security business and transported cadavers for a funeral home to make ends meet.