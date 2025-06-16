Boelter charged with with murder, attempted murder; officers allegedly saw him kill one victim

According to the charges, Champlin police responded to the Hoffman residence at 2:05 a.m. after receiving the 911 call. Surveillance footage from the home showed a dark Ford SUV with police-lights in the driveway. It showed Boelter approach the door in a mask, wearing a blue shirt, police vest and badge. He was holding a gun as he approached the door. After he shot John and Yvette Hoffman, he fled in the SUV.