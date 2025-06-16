Live: Shooting suspect charged with killing Minnesota lawmaker and her husband awaits first court appearance

Vance Boelter, the man accused of shooting two Minnesota state legislators and their spouses, was finally arrested late Sunday in Sibley County after an extensive manhunt.
Boelter, 57, allegedly posed as a police officer and assassinated state House DFL leader Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, in the middle of the night Saturday, according to authorities. He is also accused of shooting state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette.
Boelter was charged with two counts each of second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder.
Here’s what we know so far:
- Vance Boelter was arrested Sunday night and charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree attempted murder.
- Read the charges against Vance Boelter.
- Hortman, the top Democrat in the Minnesota House, was shot and killed along with her husband.
- Sen. John Hoffman and his wife say they are “incredibly lucky to be alive.”
- Authorities say the suspect impersonated law enforcement and that a “manifesto” was recovered with lawmaker names. The list of targets purported to be written by Boelter had names of 50 to 70 individuals and businesses, including Planned Parenthood locations.
Follow live updates below:
6:31 a.m. - Vance Boelter is being held in the Minneapolis City Hall jail on $5 million bail, according to Hennepin County jail records. He was booked into jail just after 1 a.m. Monday.
6:09 a.m. - Vance Boelter is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Monday.
6 a.m. - Hortman’s children had to put down the family’s dog Gilbert, whom Boelter reportedly shot, according to a colleague of the DFL leader.