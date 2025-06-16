The Latest

Live: Shooting suspect charged with killing Minnesota lawmaker and her husband awaits first court appearance

June 16, 2025
Vance Boelter is apprehended by Minnesota State Troopers in Sibley County Sunday night. (Provided by Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher) (Provided by Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher)

Vance Boelter was charged with two counts each of second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Vance Boelter, the man accused of shooting two Minnesota state legislators and their spouses, was finally arrested late Sunday in Sibley County after an extensive manhunt.

Boelter, 57, allegedly posed as a police officer and assassinated state House DFL leader Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, in the middle of the night Saturday, according to authorities. He is also accused of shooting state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette.

Boelter was charged with two counts each of second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder.

Here’s what we know so far:

Rep. Melissa Hortman, left and Sen. John Hoffman

Follow live updates below:

6:31 a.m. - Vance Boelter is being held in the Minneapolis City Hall jail on $5 million bail, according to Hennepin County jail records. He was booked into jail just after 1 a.m. Monday.

6:09 a.m. - Vance Boelter is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

6 a.m. - Hortman’s children had to put down the family’s dog Gilbert, whom Boelter reportedly shot, according to a colleague of the DFL leader.

“Melissa loved that dog,” Rep. Erin Koegel wrote on X, on Sunday night. “She trained him as a service dog. He flunked out of school and she was so happy he failed so he could stay! She needed him in heaven with her.”

about the writer

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See Moreicon

More from The Latest

See More

The Latest

Live: Shooting suspect charged with killing Minnesota lawmaker and her husband awaits first court appearance

card image

Vance Boelter was charged with two counts each of second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder.

Eat & Drink

3 places (besides supper clubs) to get boozy milkshakes

card image

Small Business

Minnesota startup Huxley prioritizes taste to break into macho energy drink market

card image