Minnesota House leader assassinated, state senator shot in political violence that stuns nation

The longtime leader of the Minnesota House DFL Caucus was assassinated in her home early Saturday along with her husband, and a Democratic state senator and his wife also were shot in acts of political violence that stunned the state and nation.
The killing of House DFL Leader Melissa Hortman and attempted slaying of DFL Sen. John Hoffman prompted authorities to order thousands of Brooklyn Park residents to shelter in place as they conducted a massive manhunt for their attacker.
The 57-year-old suspect who was the focus of that search impersonated a police officer, authorities said, and reportedly carried a manifesto of targets that included other Democratic politicians and abortion providers.
The suspect, Vance Boelter, remained at large Saturday evening.
One of the darkest moments in Minnesota history, the shootings were the latest evidence of a surge of political violence against elected officials in America. Leaders from across the political spectrum condemned the attacks and urged people to temper violent rhetoric.
“We must all, Minnesota and across the country, stand against all forms of political violence,” a somber Gov. Tim Walz said during a Saturday morning news conference in which he called the shootings an “unspeakable tragedy.’'
“This tragic act here in Minnesota should serve as a reminder to all of us: The democracy and the debates in the halls of Congress, in statehouses, in school boards is a way to settle our differences peacefully and move society to a better place.”
President Donald Trump, who survived two assassination attempts last year, also weighed in on the tragedy in Minnesota, saying federal authorities would prosecute anyone involved “to the fullest extent of the law.”