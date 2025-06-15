News & Politics

Minnesota House leader assassinated, state senator shot in political violence that stuns nation

"We must all, Minnesota and across the country, stand against all forms of political violence," a somber Gov. Tim Walz said Saturday.

By Ryan Faircloth

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 15, 2025
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz spoke at the State Emergency Operations Center in Blaine, Minn., about the assassination of Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Saturday, June 14, 2025. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The longtime leader of the Minnesota House DFL Caucus was assassinated in her home early Saturday along with her husband, and a Democratic state senator and his wife also were shot in acts of political violence that stunned the state and nation.

The killing of House DFL Leader Melissa Hortman and attempted slaying of DFL Sen. John Hoffman prompted authorities to order thousands of Brooklyn Park residents to shelter in place as they conducted a massive manhunt for their attacker.

The 57-year-old suspect who was the focus of that search impersonated a police officer, authorities said, and reportedly carried a manifesto of targets that included other Democratic politicians and abortion providers.

The suspect, Vance Boelter, remained at large Saturday evening.

One of the darkest moments in Minnesota history, the shootings were the latest evidence of a surge of political violence against elected officials in America. Leaders from across the political spectrum condemned the attacks and urged people to temper violent rhetoric.

“We must all, Minnesota and across the country, stand against all forms of political violence,” a somber Gov. Tim Walz said during a Saturday morning news conference in which he called the shootings an “unspeakable tragedy.’'

“This tragic act here in Minnesota should serve as a reminder to all of us: The democracy and the debates in the halls of Congress, in statehouses, in school boards is a way to settle our differences peacefully and move society to a better place.”

President Donald Trump, who survived two assassination attempts last year, also weighed in on the tragedy in Minnesota, saying federal authorities would prosecute anyone involved “to the fullest extent of the law.”

“Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America. God Bless the great people of Minnesota, a truly great place,” Trump said in a statement.

Hortman served as state House speaker from 2019-2025 and was hailed by her colleagues as a generational leader.

She was shot multiple times and died at her home, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office. Her husband, Mark, also was shot multiple times; he died at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale.

Hoffman was shot six times at his home in Champlin, and his wife, Yvette, was shot five times, according to their nephew. Yvette shielded their daughter, Hope, as the shots rang out, the nephew said.

Authorities said the Hoffmans underwent surgery and were expected to survive.

Drew Evans, superintendent of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, said Champlin police were called at 2 a.m. to the Hoffman home. As they were investigating, Brooklyn Park police checked on Hortman’s nearby residence, where they encountered a man dressed like a police officer. The man opened fire on them and fled during an exchange of gunshots.

A multi-jurisdictional manhunt quickly ensued, with FBI agents clad in combat gear patrolling Brooklyn Park neighborhoods and going door-to-door asking residents if they had seen anything.

After flyers for “No Kings Day” demonstrations were found in Boelter’s vehicle left behind at the Hortmans’ home, the State Patrol encouraged the public to avoid the anti-Trump administration protests planned in St. Paul and across Minnesota.

 

While several were canceled, many of the “No Kings” demonstrations proceeded without incident.

Authorities recovered a manifesto of targets from the suspect’s vehicle that included Hortman’s and Hoffman’s names. An official who saw the list said it included many prominent abortion rights supporters, including DFL lawmakers.

Law enforcement officers were sent to conduct welfare checks at the homes of many state legislators, including GOP Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth and Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig.

Sen. Jim Abeler, R-Anoka, said officers knocked on his door about 3 a.m. Saturday. Soon after, he learned of the attacks on Hortman and Hoffman.

“They said, ‘If we come back, call 911 and ask if we’re legit,’” Abeler said, recalling their warning of an assailant disguised as a police officer.

Craig, who represents Minnesota’s Second District in Congress, told the Minnesota Star Tribune that even before the shooting, she’s had to increase security measures on her own.

“Unfortunately, we’ve seen a rise in political threats of violence for some time now,” Craig said.

“I don’t do public events anymore without private security or police presence in my own district. Last night at the [Minnesota DFL’s] Humphrey-Mondale Dinner, I had private security there with me. It’s just become part of what we do.”

Many Democrats saw Hortman and her husband for the last time at the dinner.

Melissa Hortman and her husband seen at the Minnesota DFL Party Humphrey Mondale dinner on June 13, the evening before they were both shot and killed in a targeted attack.

Former DFL Senate Minority Leader Melisa López Franzen said she spoke with Hortman and her husband there. She said she greeted the Hoffmans, too.

“She seemed at peace; she seemed happy. She didn’t even seem tired,” López Franzen said of Hortman, who had finished a special session days earlier. “And Mark was there right by her side.

“I am still in disbelief.”

Elected officials mourned the loss of Hortman and her husband and shared prayers for the Hoffmans.

At the State Capitol, the 55-year-old Hortman was renowned as a sharply intelligent and savvy political operator who could bridge divides between factions of her party. She and her husband had two children.

“Speaker Hortman was someone who served the people of Minnesota with grace, compassion, humor and a sense of service,” Walz said.

“She was a formidable public servant, a fixture and a giant in Minnesota. She woke up every day determined to make this state a better place.”

Hoffman, 60, has long been an outspoken advocate for people with disabilities. His daughter has spina bifida, and he entered state politics after struggling to obtain insurance for her and figuring that others had the same difficulty.

Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy, DFL-St. Paul, described Hoffman as “one of Minnesota’s great champions for people in need.”

Abeler said the shootings were frightening and made him fear for his safety. He and his wife prayed together at 3 a.m., he said, adding it “reminds me of my own mortality.”

Something has to change, Abeler said. In recent years, politics has turned into a winner-takes-all game, and people are “more willing to say horrible things than they used to ever be.”

“The respect for humanity really has taken a hit … and this is unfortunately the next step, which is terrible,” he said. “When we forget our mutual humanity, that’s when … things are going to be bad.”

López Franzen shared similar feelings, urging people to respect their elected officials and their neighbors.

“This moment can’t be the new normal. It has to be a tragic past that we will not come back to,” she said. “It takes all of us.”

Christopher Vondracek, Sydney Kashiwagi and Allison Kite of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this story.

