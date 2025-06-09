Minnesota House votes to strip health care from adult undocumented immigrants

The Minnesota House voted Monday to strip health coverage from adult undocumented immigrants, capping off hours of impassioned pleas from Democrats not to leave people without care.
Lawmakers, who have until 7 a.m. Tuesday to pass a two-year $66 billion state budget, debated for nearly four hours over the measure before passing it with only one Democrat — House DFL Leader Melissa Hortman, of Brooklyn Park — voting with all Republicans in favor.
The chamber is evenly split between Republicans and Democrats, requiring at least one DFL member to cross over in order for the bill to pass.
“For a group of folks who proclaim to be pro-life, this is the least pro-life piece of legislation I have ever seen,” said Rep. Athena Hollins, DFL-St. Paul.
Undocumented immigrants were allowed to enroll in MinnesotaCare in January following legislation Democrats passed in 2023 when they held the House and Senate. Over the first few months of this year, more than 20,000 people enrolled, one-quarter of them children.
Undocumented adults will be removed from the program at the end of the year if the legislation passes the Senate.
Hollins said the proposal will result in increased costs and financial trouble for rural hospitals and questioned how Republicans would respond to constituents if they ask why rural providers close up shop.
“What are you going to say — because I really hate immigrants?” she asked.