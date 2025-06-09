Minnesota lawmakers return for special session on $66 billion state budget

Minnesota lawmakers will return to St. Paul Monday for a sprint special legislative session to pass a two-year $66 billion state budget.
Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders announced last week that they reached a budget agreement after failing to pass funding bills during their four-month-long regular session. The governor called the Minnesota Legislature back to the Capitol for a session that will begin at 10 a.m. and must adjourn by 7 a.m. Tuesday.
In that time, the Legislature — made up of 101 Democrats and 100 Republicans — must pass more than a dozen bills to fund state government over the next two years.
“In the very tight margins that we have, separated by just one (vote) ... this work truly reflects coming together in a bipartisan way,” House Speaker Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring, said Friday.
Lawmakers have acknowledged as they worked on the budget that neither Republicans nor Democrats are completely happy with the deal, which required compromises from members of both parties. One such compromise will revoke health care from adult undocumented immigrants in Minnesota.
House Democratic Leader Melissa Hortman, of Brooklyn Park, said Friday it’s not a provision Democrats would have chosen, but “we have to keep state government functioning.”
“We have to keep funding for all the other people who get healthcare,” Hortman said. “Certainly, undocumented adults are deserving of healthcare as well, but in order to get a budget agreement that funds the government for the state of Minnesota, this is a compromise that I was willing to make.”
What’s left to get done?
Lawmakers adjourned from their normal session on May 19 having passed only a handful of the bills that make up the state’s $66 billion budget. While they had reached an agreement on topline spending in the state budget, they hadn’t finished negotiating the finer points.