Minnesota lawmaker says her family immigrated ‘illegally,’ then clarifies she’s a U.S. citizen

Minnesota House Rep. Kaohly Her said Monday her family “broke the law” to come to the U.S. from Laos following the Vietnam War, though she later said in a statement they came “legally as refugees.”
Her, DFL-St. Paul, spoke on the House floor against legislation that will revoke health coverage for undocumented immigrants. Fighting back tears, she attempted to persuade her colleagues to empathize with undocumented immigrants and “put a face” to the action they were taking.
“When you think about those people, think about me,” she said. “My family broke the law to come here. I never knew that.”
She said her family was simply “smarter in how we illegally came here.”
Her, a Hmong American, came to the U.S. from Laos at age 4.She said her grandfather worked for the CIA during the Vietnam War, and her family left the nation as refugees. But she said her parents didn’t qualify, and her father claimed qualifications in paperwork to get her family into the U.S.
For decades, Her said, they couldn’t return to Laos, but her parents went to Thailand in 1989.
“They sat on the side of Thailand and looked across the Mekong River into Laos,” she said, “and they cried because they missed their homeland so much that — even in a country where you have all of these benefits and all of these privileges and all the opportunities that you never want to leave your country.”
When lawmakers call people “illegal” or say they’re “undeserving” of health care, Her said, “I am that person; my parents are those people.”