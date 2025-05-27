News & Politics

Minnesota legislators scramble to pass budget before layoff notices are sent out to state workers

State agencies could begin sending layoff notices to employees if lawmakers don’t pass a budget by June 1.

By Ryan Faircloth,

Nathaniel Minor and

Allison Kite

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 27, 2025 at 6:59PM
Heavy clouds hang overhead as the Minnesota Legislature heads into the final weekend of its 2025 session Friday, May 16, 2025 at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul, Minn. ] ANTHONY SOUFFLE • anthony.souffle@startribune.com (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

State employees could start to receive layoff notices in the coming weeks if Minnesota lawmakers don’t convene for a special session and pass a budget soon.

The state could face a partial government shutdown if legislators don’t pass a new two-year budget before July 1. Layoff notices could go out before then since state employee contracts require at least 21 days’ notice and at least 30 days “whenever practicable.”

“We have to send layoff notices to any entity that’s not funded by June 1,” House DFL Leader Melissa Hortman told reporters last week. “That is really the next deadline that comes after May 19, and human beings are deadline-driven.”

Legislators are hoping to wrap up remaining budget bills and return for a special session this week so that agencies won’t have to send out the layoff notices. They’ve been working since their session adjourned on May 19 to finalize spending bills for health, human services, transportation, education and natural resources, among others.

“The progress that our committees are making at this point don’t really leave any doubt in my mind that [a special session] will happen as soon as possible,” House Speaker Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring, said late last week.

The Legislature passed a handful of budget bills funding the Departments of Corrections, Public Safety and Agriculture before it adjourned, so those agencies wouldn’t have to send out layoff notices.

Legislative leaders had hoped to finish remaining budget bills by the Memorial Day weekend. But negotiations continued into Tuesday as legislators traded offers on a tax bill and debated a jobs and economic development package.

Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy, DFL-St. Paul, told reporters last week that lawmakers were “making slow and steady progress.”

“We are debating over things that we care deeply about and disagree strongly over, and people have to work through that,” Murphy said.

Lawmakers are deeply divided over whether to roll back MinnesotaCare health coverage for undocumented immigrants. A budget deal struck by Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders earlier this month would end the coverage for undocumented adults while continuing it for children.

DFL and GOP leaders are debating whether the coverage repeal should be a standalone bill or included in the larger health budget. Many Democrats want to vote against the repeal without blocking the larger budget from passing.

Legislative leaders were set to meet with Gov. Tim Walz for a check-in on Tuesday afternoon.

Walz told Minnesota Public Radio on Friday that he, too, hoped to finish the budget before June 1.

“June 1 does matter because we are obligated by law with our contracts to send out those furlough notices, those layoff notices,” Walz said.

“We have just a couple things to button up. I think if we can get in by … Wednesday or so, we can get this thing finished by June 1," the governor added.

