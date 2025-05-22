Last-minute paid leave negotiations leave Minnesota families in limbo

Ethan Feuer saw the headline and knew immediately it wasn’t good.
Minnesota’s paid family and medical leave law, scheduled to take effect Jan. 1, was now up for debate at the Capitol, where lawmakers are considering scaling back the benefit.
Feuer and his wife, Willa Brown, both 40, are expecting a baby boy in September. Until that moment, their plan had been for Feuer, who doesn’t get paid parental leave through his job, to take time at home under the state law after Brown exhausted her 12 weeks of employer-provided leave.
Suddenly, as they sat drinking their morning coffee, it seemed that might not be possible.
“We knew this law was coming. We were planning our life around it,” Feuer said. “And then to hear that suddenly this would get pulled away from us — and not just us, from thousands of families who this could be so essential for them to successfully raise a child — I was just so shocked.”
For Minnesotans like Feuer and Brown who are expecting a child or planning a pregnancy around statewide paid leave, it’s been a blow to watch lawmakers debate changes to a law they thought was a done deal. Legislative leaders are in negotiations over a variety of issues that could end up being hammered out in a special session as soon as next week.
The Legislature approved the Paid Family and Medical Leave Act and Gov. Tim Walz signed it into law in 2023, making Minnesota one of more than a dozen states where workers can take paid time off after the birth or adoption of a child, to care for a sick relative or in situations including a family member’s military deployment or cases of domestic abuse, sexual assault or stalking.
With her second child due at the end of the year, 38-year-old Jen LeBlanc of Crosslake, Minn. was bracing for the same 12 weeks of unpaid leave she took when her son was born three years ago. Then her employer, which doesn’t offer paid leave, told her about the state law.