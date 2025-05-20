What did — and didn’t — get done at the Minnesota Capitol this session

Closing Stillwater prison: Despite pushback from Republican lawmakers over striking a deal behind closed doors, both the House and Senate agreed to legislation that enables the state to close its largest prison. Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders unveiled plans to close the Stillwater prison as part of a deal to balance the state budget and included it in an omnibus public safety bill. The bill passed with bipartisan support in the House but on a party-line vote in the Senate.