What did — and didn’t — get done at the Minnesota Capitol this session

The most closely divided Legislature in Minnesota history was unable to pass all of its state budget bills before adjourning Monday night with plans to come back for a special legislative session.
Lawmakers — 101 of them Democrats and 100 Republicans — wrangled over how to balance a state budget with a projected $6 billion deficit in the coming years. But even policy proposals unrelated to spending struggled to get oxygen in the nearly deadlocked Legislature.
Here’s what major proposals did and didn’t pass — and what remains to be done.
What did get done
DWI reforms: A bill that substantially strengthens Minnesota’s drunk driving laws following the Park Tavern tragedy last year was passed with broad bipartisan support.
The bill was crafted after a drunk driver plowed into the busy restaurant patio in St. Louis Park, killing two people and injuring nine others. The driver of the vehicle, Steven Frane Bailey, 56, of St. Louis Park, had a blood alcohol level four times Minnesota’s legal limit.
The legislation boosts timelines for DWI offenders to participate in the ignition interlock program before their license can be reinstated. The so-called “car Breathalyzer” device prevents people from driving if they’ve been drinking.
Closing Stillwater prison: Despite pushback from Republican lawmakers over striking a deal behind closed doors, both the House and Senate agreed to legislation that enables the state to close its largest prison. Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders unveiled plans to close the Stillwater prison as part of a deal to balance the state budget and included it in an omnibus public safety bill. The bill passed with bipartisan support in the House but on a party-line vote in the Senate.
The 111-year-old Stillwater prison has been beset with safety problems and has no air conditioning.