Foreigners evacuated by air, land and sea as Israel-Iran conflict worsens

ISLAMABAD — Countries are evacuating their nationals from Israel and Iran by air, land and sea as conflict rages between the bitter rivals.
Days of attacks and reprisals by the two enemies have shuttered airspace across the Middle East, severely disrupting commercial flights and leaving people unable to get in or out of the region easily.
Some governments are using land borders to get their citizens out by road to countries where airports remain open.
Thousands of foreigners have already left since the conflict started last Friday when Israel launched surprise missile strikes on Iran.
Bulgaria
Bulgaria has moved all its diplomats from Tehran to the capital of Azerbaijan, Baku, the Balkan country’s prime minister said Thursday.
‘’We are not closing the embassy, but moving it to Baku until the danger passes,’’ said Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov.
A group of 89 Bulgarians was evacuated from Israel by plane to Sofia, along with 59 nationals from Slovenia, the U.S., Belgium, Albania, Kosovo and Romania.