Two west-metro lawmakers have introduced legislation at the Capitol that they say will reform Minnesota’s drunk driving laws in response to last year’s deadly crash at Park Tavern in St. Louis Park.
Bills seek to reform Minnesota’s DWI laws after tragic Park Tavern crash
Lawmakers focus on ways to discourage repeat offenders from driving.
A drunk driver with five previous DWI offenses in Minnesota drove his SUV into the restaurant’s busy outdoor patio on Labor Day weekend, killing two people and injuring nine others.
Standing just feet away from the community gathering spot’s outdoor space on Friday, Rep. Larry Kraft and Sen. Ron Latz, both Democrats from St. Louis Park, say their respective bills have attracted bipartisan support despite the Legislature’s deep divisions along party lines.
“This tragedy underscores the urgent need for stronger laws to prevent repeat DWI offenders from driving while impaired,” Kraft said.
The driver of the vehicle, Steven Frane Bailey, 56, of St. Louis Park, had a blood alcohol level four times Minnesota’s legal limit, according to court records. Despite previous DWI convictions, Bailey had a valid Minnesota driver’s license at the time of the Park Tavern crash.
“His horrific decision [to drive] has left a gaping hole in our community, in the lives of so many people and especially in the lives of the families impacted,” Kraft said. “What makes this so much harder is how random it was. If you live in St. Louis Park, then you have memories here at Park Tavern and likely have spent time on that patio.”
The legislation significantly increases the required amount of time repeat DWI offenders like Bailey would be required to have ignition interlock installed in their vehicles. The so-called “car breathalyzer” device prevents people from driving if they’ve been drinking.
The bill calls for offenders with one DWI over a 20-year period to use the interlock device for two years; to use one for six years for two lifetime drunk driving offenses; and to use the device for 10 years for three or more lifetime offenses.
Under current Minnesota law, repeat drunk driving offenders are required to install an ignition interlock device for a maximum of six years for four or more offenses.
Kraft said he and Latz focused on the interlock device because “it’s more effective than license suspension alone.” He said a study by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found ignition interlock devices can reduce repeat DWI offenses by about 70%.
Without such a device to prevent a car from starting, “drunk drivers continue to drive on a suspended license,” he said.
In addition, the bills seek to change the fee requirement for driving with an interlock device. Currently, offenders are required to pay $680 in fees and surcharges before they can be issued a restricted license to drive with an interlock.
The legislation seeks to spread out the fees, since the upfront amount can be a deterrent, Kraft said. The bills also require repeat offenders to attend alcohol treatment programs.
Jennifer Myster, president of Methodist Hospital, said she hopes the bills can spare others from “the pain and grief caused by preventable tragedies such as the one that took place last September.”
Park Tavern employee Kristina Folkerts, 30, of St. Louis Park, and customer Gabriel Quinn Harvey, 30, of Rosemount, died in the crash. Harvey was a Methodist Hospital employee. Four of the people injured in the crash worked at Methodist as well.
“Our hearts broke with the losses of Gabe and Kristina and injuries to others, including our Methodist Hospital colleagues,” Myster said.
Bailey, who has been released on bail, is set to stand trial in Hennepin County District Court on May 15 for two counts of third-degree murder, two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and nine counts of criminal vehicular operation.
Kraft said the proposed reforms likely would have prevented the Park Tavern crash.
Bailey “would have been on interlock and not able to get behind the wheel of that vehicle.” Had he been required to seek alcohol counseling “maybe he would have gotten the help he needed to conquer the disease.”
