A patchwork of patio regulations governs Twin Cities outdoor dining

The tragedy reverberated through St. Louis Park and across the Twin Cities, where weather puts the squeeze on the number of days a meal can be enjoyed free from brick and mortar on four sides. And, while drivers slamming into outside restaurant remains a rare occurrence, the Park Tavern tragedy wasn’t even the latest reminder that eating near traffic carries risk: just three weeks later, a driver suspected to be under the influence of opioids crashed into the patio at Clive’s Roadhouse in Blaine.