A patchwork of patio regulations governs Twin Cities outdoor dining

The fatal crash on the patio of Park Tavern last month dredged up unpleasant memories for Jeff Kaster, who owns a downtown St. Paul restaurant that’s been hit by vehicles more than once.
Vehicle crashes on Twin Cities outdoor dining patios are a rare occurrence, but the recent tragedy at Park Tavern in St. Louis Park, and another patio crash in Blaine, have cast light on inconsistent regulations and practices at establishments in local cities.
“The whole world is so crazy right now. You never know when this stuff is going to happen,” said Jeff Kaster, who owns Bulldog Lowertown. Following what happened at Park Tavern, which left two people dead, Kaster said he’s thinking about adding new protective measures beyond the metal planter boxes that now separate his restaurant’s sidewalk seating from the adjacent street.
An SUV plowed into the Park Tavern’s outdoor seating area on Sept. 4, killing a restaurant employee and a man who was sitting with a group of co-workers. Nine others were injured. Steven Frane Bailey, who is facing murder and drunk driving charges, has been granted a conditional release as his case moves through the courts.
The tragedy reverberated through St. Louis Park and across the Twin Cities, where weather puts the squeeze on the number of days a meal can be enjoyed free from brick and mortar on four sides. And, while drivers slamming into outside restaurant remains a rare occurrence, the Park Tavern tragedy wasn’t even the latest reminder that eating near traffic carries risk: just three weeks later, a driver suspected to be under the influence of opioids crashed into the patio at Clive’s Roadhouse in Blaine.
Regulatory protections for outdoor dining vary widely around the metro, and among restaurant owners. Interviews with city officials in Minneapolis, St. Paul and a handful of suburbs found no specific requirements such as distance between tables and streets or parking lots, or protective barriers separating diners and asphalt.
Still, some cities do have different levels of regulation in their statutes. In Minneapolis, eating and drinking establishments must submit plans to the city for where they place patios as a licensing requirement, city spokeswoman Jessica Olstad said.
Patios closest to traffic, namely sidewalk cafes, “require a secondary license which submits a seating plan and has insurance requirements,” she said.
The city’s four-page regulatory must-do for restaurants wishing to offer sidewalk seating doesn’t directly address safety from vehicles, but it does say that “no portion of a sidewalk café (except those with 10 or fewer seats with the approval of Public Works Traffic and Parking Services) shall be located within 10 feet of [a] designated bus stop, taxi stand, traffic signal, crosswalk, pedestrian curb cut, or active loading zone.”
In St. Paul, there’s an ordinance that calls for restaurants to provide “safety barriers or other enclosures to protect patrons from any hazards, including vehicular traffic.”
At the same time, what form those barriers must take in St. Paul — concrete, foliage or plywood, something else — is not specified.
“(W)e consider requirements on a case-by-case basis depending on the property and its surroundings,” said Casey Rodriguez, from St. Paul’s Department of Safety and Inspections.
Rodriguez said his department can impose specific requirements for the benefit of people’s safety, but “the city must have a basis of facts to support additional requirements on a business or property owner.”
In June of 2019, an 18-wheeler turned the corner of Wacouta and Sixth streets in Lowertown and struck Bulldog’s outdoor seating area, dragging some of the metal planter boxes, tables and customers in its wake. No one was killed, though several were injured. The restaurant petitioned the city of St. Paul to add cement barriers along the sidewalk, but Kaster said he never heard back.
The Bulldog moved its outdoor seating further away from the corner after that crash to better avoid reckless drivers. The restaurant had been through it before: in 2014, a driver chased by the Minnesota State Patrol sped off Interstate 94 exit and slammed into the the side of the Bulldog’s building, injuring several nurses dining inside.
“Thank goodness he hit a giant cement support pole that was on the exterior of the building, but he still sent the people right inside the pole to the hospital,” Kaster said.
Given the restaurant’s downtown location, Kaster said he often notices drivers speeding or semitrucks making illegal right turns outside the restaurant. While he doesn’t want additional laws that force restaurants to cover the cost of upgrades, Kaster said he is considering making changes following the Park Tavern crash.
“It makes you think, ‘Jeez, do we need to have something that’s more protective?’” he said.
In St. Louis Park, there are no ordinances “specifically pertaining to protective measures such as safety barriers on outdoor patios, although safety is an embedded consideration of zoning,” city spokeswoman Jacque Smith said.
That city’s numerous requirements are specific when it comes to a patio’s hours of operation, noise levels, and proximity to residences and whether a wall or fence is needed.
In Minnetonka, city officials have many of the same requirement, but the safety of patio occupants is not addressed head-on.
City spokesman Andrew Wittenborg added that unlike sidewalk cafes, with tables and chairs that are easily moved about and taken in from time to time, Minnetonka’s establishments with outdoor dining areas are not temporary structures.
They are “generally part of or attached to the building itself,” Wittenborg said, making it more likely to offer some distance from vehicles coming and going or passing by.
City code in Eagan prohibits outdoor dining areas from being located within a parking lot or other areas where vehicular traffic is intended, such as parking lots, drive lanes, loading areas, etc.
After the pandemic, Wildcats Bar and Grill put up new outdoor seating in its parking lot, built on a raised-pavement patio with cement bollards and metal roofing with beams protecting customers. Eagan city spokeswoman Sara Horwath said the raised curb and bollards were required as part of the restaurant’s application process, in order to protect the patio from vehicles.
Wildcats co-owner Kim Dahmah noted that the safety improvements were also recommended by the property company she leases from, and that she doesn’t anticipate making changes to it.
“I feel confident that ours is pretty safe,” Dahmah said.
In interviews, some owners said the Park Tavern crash has led them to re-evaluate their outdoor seating barriers. Others said they have never experienced crashes at their establishment and don’t anticipate making changes.
Jeff Veigel, co-owner of Isle Bunn and Coffee in south Minneapolis, said he does not have concerns about his bakery’s outdoor seating, which has no protective barriers. He’s owned the bakery since 2000 and it’s never been hit by a car in that time, he said. Metal parking meters and parked cars typically lining the street seem to reduce the risk of someone driving into outdoor seating, he said.
“Turning a corner on a city street and accelerating into something, I mean, you’ll see it, but downtown buildings have bollards, and on a lot of city streets you’re going to hit a parking meter or something first,” Veigel said.
