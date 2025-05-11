Body of canoer found in Boundary Waters

Authorities recovered the body of a deceased canoer in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness Saturday afternoon.
According to a news release from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Forest Service employees located a capsized canoe on Iron Lake around 2:20 p.m.
They then found a deceased canoer wearing a life jacket and their gear floating nearby. A USFS plane flew in to recover the body.
Authorities believe the individual, whose identity hasn’t been released, was on a solo trip.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the incident.