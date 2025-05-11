News & Politics

Body of canoer found in Boundary Waters

Authorities believe the individual, whose identity hasn’t been released, was on a solo canoe trip in northern Minnesota.

By Eva Herscowitz

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 11, 2025 at 2:41PM

Authorities recovered the body of a deceased canoer in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness Saturday afternoon.

According to a news release from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Forest Service employees located a capsized canoe on Iron Lake around 2:20 p.m.

They then found a deceased canoer wearing a life jacket and their gear floating nearby. A USFS plane flew in to recover the body.

Authorities believe the individual, whose identity hasn’t been released, was on a solo trip.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the incident.

about the writer

Eva Herscowitz

Reporter

Eva Herscowitz covers Dakota and Scott counties for the Star Tribune.

