BCA will announce an arrest and charges in connection with Lutsen Resort fire

The State Fire Marshal and Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are expected to announce an arrest and charges in connection with the Lutsen Resort fire today, nearly two years into their investigation.
The historic, treasured lodge nestled along Lake Superior was built in 1952, and the resort, which billed itself as the state’s oldest, had been in operation for nearly 140 years. Fire destroyed the wood structure early on Feb. 6 last year, leaving only two chimneys standing.
It was owned by Bryce Campbell, 41, who bought the lodge in 2018 for $3.35 million, according to county records. Defending himself against online accusations of starting the fire, he told the Minnesota Star Tribune last year that he had nothing to do with it.
“My heart is broken, and I feel like I’m grieving a person,” Campbell wrote to the Star Tribune. “You have no idea what it’s like to lose such a big piece of your life [that] my mom and I were building together. ... It makes my broken heart hurt even more to focus on such absurd accusations.”
Campbell wrote that he recently invested millions of dollars in improvements to the three-story lodge, so “you don’t [expletive] torch a place and burn up $5 million of your money. ... Let’s use some common sense here, people.”
The lodge was insured and Campbell had said he had plans to rebuild.
The State Fire Marshal has said the lodge, which had a working sprinkler system, had seven violations when last inspected; four had been repaired. Two of the outstanding violations involved the sprinkler and fire alarm systems and the need to provide recent inspection reports.
Edwin Lundie designed the Mesaba Red U-shaped lodge, with its prominent brick chimney, massive hand-hewn posts and beams carved from centuries-old White Pine and a huge fireplace made from local stone.