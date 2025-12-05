What we know about the Lutsen Resort arson case and the owner charged with setting the fire

DULUTH – News of arson charges filed against the owner of the Lutsen Resort this week came as no surprise to many along Lake Superior’s north shore, as speculation ran rampant in the 22 months since the blaze destroyed the landmark.
“What I and thousands of other people already knew was confirmed,” said Alex Hilterbrand, a former employee of the resort. “We just knew.”
Bryce Campbell sat in a jail near Detroit on Friday, awaiting extradition to Minnesota. He’s facing three counts of arson and one count of insurance fraud related to the Feb. 6, 2024, fire that took three days to extinguish. The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Thursday that Campbell “knowingly caused the fire to fraudulently collect an insurance payout.”
Lutsen Resort, a cherished place to locals and visitors, billed itself as the state’s oldest, in operation for nearly 140 years. The lodge that burned was built in 1952, after fire destroyed two previous iterations.
With a three-story structure destroyed and all the evidence in the basement, it was still unclear how the 2024 fire started, the state fire marshal said. Charges allege accelerants were involved and that Campbell had researched them online.
Here’s what to know about the case.
Who is Bryce Campbell?
A Canadian citizen, Campbell, 41, bought the Lutsen Resort for $6.7 million in 2018.
He bought Superior Shores near Two Harbors for $15 million in 2020.