U.S. House demands records from environmental groups that opposed Twin Metals mine in Minnesota

The U.S. House Natural Resources Committee sent broad requests for information to three environmental groups this week, looking for evidence that they “colluded” with Biden administration officials to stop mining in Superior National Forest.
The requests, signed by Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Minn., Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., and Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz, were sent on Monday. A news release from the committee said it was “keen to discover the details of [environmental groups’] backroom roles” in the cancellation of the leases for the Twin Metals copper-nickel mine and the withdrawal of national forest land from mining.
The offices of all three congressmen did not respond to messages seeking comment.
The three groups that have been targeted all have a national profile: Earthjustice, an environmental law firm, The Center for Biological Diversity, a frequent plaintiff in lawsuits against the federal government, and The Wilderness Society, which advocates to protect public lands.
Stauber, Gosar and Westerman are alleging the three environmental groups improperly met with Biden officials in the Department of Interior in 2021, at the same time they were suing the administration over Twin Metals’ then-active mineral leases.
“At the very least, these meetings created a serious appearance of impropriety; more likely, these meetings violated ethical standards and evidence potentially improper relationships between CBD — and other similarly radical groups — and the Biden administration," read a letter sent by the committee to the Center for Biological Diversity on Monday.
Kieran Suckling, the executive director of the Center for Biological Diversity, said on Wednesday that “Stauber and Gosar are mimicking Trump, and using governmental power to persecute their opponents. That’s all this is.” He said the groups had done nothing unusual or illegal, and that discussions with the Biden administration were a normal part of their advocacy.
The other two groups did not respond to a request for comment.