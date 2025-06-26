What you need to know about copper-nickel mines in Minnesota

Long before he was elected, President Donald Trump promised to re-invigorate mining in northeast Minnesota. Since January, his administration has taken many actions to clear the way for new hardrock mines, which would be the first in Minnesota.
Each mine could supply copper and nickel, crucial minerals for electric vehicles and electrification in general. Yet the mines pose threats to lakes, rivers and wild rice. Years of debate, study and legal action have snarled two of the mine proposals in regulatory issues. A third is beginning environmental review. Here’s what you need to know about the three main copper-nickel mine proposals in Minnesota.
What’s the difference between Twin Metals, NorthMet and Talon Metals mines?
The Twin Metals mine would be dug underground in Lake County, between Babbitt and Ely. It would produce 20,000 tons of ore a day, including copper, nickel, cobalt and platinum group metals. This mine would be in the watershed of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.
NorthMet would be an open-pit mine near Babbitt, and is permitted to produce 32,000 tons of ore, mostly copper, each day. The ore would be processed at a former LTV Steel site in Hoyt Lakes. The project was first proposed by the company PolyMet.
Talon Metals’ Tamarack Mine would be an underground project in Aitkin County, a part of the state without any large-scale mining. It would extract 3,300 tons a day of nickel, copper and platinum group metals. Those would be shipped to Beulah, N.D. for processing at a former coal mine. The company intends to supply nickel to Tesla for its electric vehicle batteries.
Who owns these projects?
Twin Metals is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Chilean mining company Antofagasta. The company has a focus on copper mining, and all of its operating mines are in Chile.
The NorthMet project was originally proposed by a subsidiary of the Swiss conglomerate Glencore. In 2022, the company pleaded guilty in a bribery and corruption case and agreed to pay $1.1 billion in fines. Charges included a chain of bribes across multiple countries and a scheme to manipulate oil prices at two ports in the United States. Today, NorthMet is owned by NewRange, a partnership that includes Glencore and Teck Resources, a Canadian company that has been exploring a deposit near NorthMet.
Talon Metals has a registered headquarters in the British Virgin Islands but is traded on the Canadian stock exchange. The company owns 51% of its Tamarack Mine project, and the British-Australian conglomerate Rio Tinto owns the remaining 49%. Talon has entered an agreement with Rio Tinto to purchase up to 60% interest in the mine, if it hits certain benchmarks.