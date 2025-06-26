What you need to know about copper-nickel mines in Minnesota

What watershed is each mine in, and why does it matter?

In a watershed, falling rain and melting snow all flow to the same place, like a major lake or river. The watershed that each proposed mine would sit in is important because it reveals areas downstream that could be affected if a project releases pollution.

The Twin Metals mine is in the Rainy River watershed, which flows through the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. This has made it the most controversial of all three projects, because of the proximity to the beloved, 1.1 million-acre matrix of streams, bogs and lakes.

In fact, a federal study in 2022 determined that a mine in that watershed risked contaminating the Boundary Waters, even if modern mitigation measures were put in place.

NewRange’s NorthMet project is in the St. Louis River watershed, which flows into Lake Superior. That project has also faced major environmental hurdles in part because the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa has its own water quality standards downstream of the mine, which served to scuttle the mine’s wetland permit.

Talon’s Tamarack Mine is in the Mississippi River watershed. The Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe have expressed concern about contamination nearby in some of the most productive wild rice beds in the state, including Rice Lake National Wildlife Refuge.

Are there similar mines in other places?