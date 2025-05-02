Trump names NorthMet copper-nickel mine in Minnesota a federal priority

The Trump Administration has named the NorthMet mine, a proposed massive open pit copper-nickel mine in northern Minnesota, on a list of federally important mineral projects intended to speed up permitting.
It’s one of 20 mining projects the administration has highlighted since a March executive order, and the only one in Minnesota.
The NorthMet mine, originally proposed by the company PolyMet, would extract ore in Babbitt, Minn., and then ship the material for processing at the former LTV Steel site in Hoyt Lakes. It’s now owned by the group NewRange, who said on Friday it was pleased to be included on the list.
President Donald Trump’s signed an executive order in March that directed officials to set an expedited permitting schedule for mining projects placed on the FAST-41 Transparency list. Permitting updates will also be published on a federal website.
“This is recognition the NorthMet project is critical to energy and national security,” said Colin Marsh, New Range’s director of external affairs. “This was not something we asked for, but we are very happy we are on this list.”
Asked about whether permitting would move faster, Marsh said he didn’t think it will change the schedule. “We fully expect a full and rigorous review process,” he added in an email.
NewRange is a partnership between Glencore, a Swiss multinational mining company that also owned PolyMet, and the Canadian firm Teck Resources, which has been exploring minerals next to the NorthMet site.
Last August, NewRange said it was launching a yearlong study to re-design aspects of the NorthMet mine after setbacks for three major permits.