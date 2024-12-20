Minnesota nickel mine that would supply Tesla shelves its unusual excavation method

Talon is seeking to excavate 8.2 million tons of ore over the 7- to 10-year life of the mine. The company has also said it believes other rich nickel deposits lie near its proposed site, which could eventually create a nickel-mining district in the state. It plans to ship the ore to a still-unannounced location in North Dakota for processing, and has received a $114 million grant from the federal government to support that plant.