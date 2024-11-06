Trump victory boosts mine near Boundary Waters in northern Minnesota

Under Project 2025, a policy plan for the next Republican president penned in part by former Trump officials, the federal government would again allow mining in a 225,000-acre tract of national forest. In 2022, the Biden Administration barred the issuance of new mineral leases there. Advocates have long worried that toxic runoff from copper-nickel sulfide mining could pollute the a beloved matrix of boreal lakes, rivers and forests that stretch over a million acres.