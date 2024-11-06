Second Trump presidency raises big questions for Minnesota health care

“We’ve got to rebuild trust in science and public health, and things that really are meant to protect all of us, and not just some of us,” said Malcolm, who served as commissioner under governors Tim Walz and Jesse Ventura. “I don’t know how you do that if you can’t agree that there are facts. We can disagree until the moon turns blue about what to do about the facts, but if we don’t even agree there are facts, I don’t know how you solve anything.”