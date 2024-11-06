Donald Trump has sweeping plans for a second administration. Here's what he's proposed

''Build the wall!'' from his 2016 campaign has become creating ''the largest mass deportation program in history.'' Trump has called for using the National Guard and empowering domestic police forces in the effort. Still, Trump has been scant on details of what the program would look like and how he would ensure that it targeted only people in the U.S. illegally. He's pitched ''ideological screening'' for would-be entrants, ending birth-right citizenship (which almost certainly would require a constitutional change), and said he'd reinstitute first-term policies such as ''Remain in Mexico,'' limiting migrants on public health grounds and severely limiting or banning entrants from certain majority-Muslim nations. Altogether, the approach would not just crack down on illegal migration, but curtail immigration overall.