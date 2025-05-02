Australians vote in election with high prices and shortage of housing major issues

Voting across the nation the size of three times zones spanning two hours will continue from 8 a.m. (22:00 GMT Friday) until 6 p.m. (08:00 GMT Saturday) in eastern Australia. The polls open and close two hours later on the West Coast. Authorities said 8.6 million ballots from Australia's 18.1 million registered voters had already been cast, but not counted, before Saturday since early and postal voting began on April 22.