Ramstad: Effort to change the ban on noncompetes emerges in the Legislature

As the Legislature enters its final two weeks, keep an eye on the budget talks for a change that some Minnesota businesses and Republicans are eager to make — partly repealing the ban on noncompete agreements for workers in the state.
Legislators took up a bill that would have allowed businesses to impose noncompete agreements on all workers making over $500,000, and on those making over $120,000 who participated in the “creation, analysis or modification of confidential, proprietary or trade secret information.”
That bill hasn’t yet made it to the floor of either the House or Senate. Now, business trade groups are pressing House Republicans to use the noncompete measure as a negotiating weapon in talks over the state budget, which must get done by May 19.
Noncompetes are standalone contracts or clauses within larger employment agreements that forbid workers from going to work for a competitor for a specified time after leaving their employer. Critics see them as unreasonable restrictions on workers’ freedoms, while proponents say companies need them to safeguard their secrets and protect financial value.
Four other states also forbid them: California, Colorado, North Dakota and Oklahoma. That mix of red and blue states belies the partisan divide that emerged over noncompetes.
The Federal Trade Commission under Joe Biden last year crafted a nationwide ban on noncompetes that was immediately tied up in litigation. Under Donald Trump, the FTC is re-examining the ban and dropping appeals of court rulings that blocked parts of it.
In Minnesota, Democrats passed the noncompete ban during the prolific 2023 session they controlled. Many other initiatives dominated the news at the time, including cannabis legalization, paid family leave and free school lunches.
I supported that ban two years ago. In a tight labor market, I believed both employers and policymakers needed to do the most they could to lower barriers to jobs, increase competition in the workforce and promote mobility between jobs. I’d also heard extreme stories about employers tying up former employees in court longer than the duration of a noncompete agreement.