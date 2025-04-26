Ramstad: Economic growth is becoming harder to achieve, but the U.S. has been managing it

The International Monetary Fund last Tuesday lowered its forecast for 2025 global economic growth more than it did after Russia invaded Ukraine, and the muted reaction to the news underscored something I’ve suspected for a while.
No one cares about growth anymore.
OK, obviously that’s not true, but it feels that way. There’s a defocusing, or downplaying, of the importance of economic growth that’s happening for three reasons.
First, growth has become harder to achieve due to demographics and other structural changes. While strong business or political leaders remain focused on hard goals, some aren’t like that and will instead diminish the tough stuff.
Second, many people believe the negative outcomes of economic growth outweigh the positives. This has long been evident on the political left, where growth is blamed for climate change and other problems.
I suspect one reason Democrats haven’t come up with a cohesive challenge to President Trump’s economy-damaging policies is because they can’t balance the importance of growth with their drive to restrain growth’s harms.
And third is envy. Some people are envious when growth happens faster for others, perhaps from different places, or of different ages or races. It’s a dark element of human nature. People at times sacrifice the greater good if it’s more positive to someone else than for themselves, like when homeowners push back on new residences in their communities.
The federal government on Wednesday will give the first reading on the nation’s economic growth for the January-through-March period. In late February, one prominent real-time model from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta turned negative, and Wednesday’s announcement will show how close that model came.