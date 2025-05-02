In retrial, jury finds Stearns County man not guilty of killing infant son

ST. CLOUD – Jurors on Friday acquitted a Stearns County man accused of killing his 2-month-old son following a month-long trial with testimony from dozens of medical experts.
It’s the second time 42-year-old Robert Kaiser went to trial for the 2014 death of William, whose doctors said he died of a traumatic brain injury presumably caused when the infant was alone in Kaiser’s care.
The trial wrapped up Thursday afternoon and jurors returned verdicts of not guilty on two counts on Friday afternoon.
After William’s death, Kaiser was charged with three counts of murder. A Stearns County District Court jury in 2016 convicted him of two counts of second-degree unintentional murder and sentenced him to 20 years in prison.
Then, in 2022, that same court vacated Kaiser’s conviction after finding the state’s experts gave false testimony that could have affected the trial’s outcome.
During the first trial, an ophthalmologist had said the macular schisis found in William’s eyes was caused by abusive head trauma. But later, the ophthalmologist clarified it “would be incorrect” if he had testified that abusive head trauma is the only cause of the condition.
The Great North Innocence Project, which works to free people it believes are wrongfully convicted, started investigating Kaiser’s case in 2020.
Last year, Stearns County decided to bring Kaiser to trial again. The Great North Innocence Project said it was the organization’s first retrial of a client. Since being released on bail, Kaiser has been working to rebuild his life.