Daughter of governor candidate fatally stabbed in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD - The 22-year-old St. Cloud woman fatally stabbed over the weekend was the daughter of former St. Cloud City Council member and gubernatorial candidate Jeff Johnson.
The Minnesota Republican Party released a statement on X on Monday that said Johnson has suspended his campaign for governor.
“There are no words that can adequately express the sorrow we feel for Jeff and his family,” the statement said. “The loss of a child is unimaginable, and our thoughts and prayers are with them as they grieve this devastating tragedy.”
Police responded to a medical emergency at an apartment in the 3100 block of 40th Avenue S. in St. Cloud just before 8:30 p.m. Feb. 7.
Officers found Hallie Marie Tobler dead inside the apartment. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office determined she died of multiple stab wounds.
Tobler’s 23-year-old husband was found locked inside the apartment with Tobler, with stab wounds that police believe were self-inflicted. He was in stable condition late Sunday at St. Cloud Hospital.
In a news release, St. Cloud police said he will be charged in Tobler’s killing. The Minnesota Star Tribune typically does not name suspects until they have been charged.