Retrial of Stearns Co. man pits abuse diagnosis with accusations doctors missed the real cause of the newborn’s injuries

Prosecutors say the doctors who treated the infant 11 years ago still have the same conclusion: that he died from a traumatic brain injury. But Robert Kaiser’s attorneys argue a ‘cascade of medical failures’ missed the true cause of William’s injuries.

By Jenny Berg

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 11, 2025 at 7:54PM
Robert Kaiser, who was released from prison after his second-degree murder conviction was vacated in 2022, speaks at a Great North Innocence Project event. His retrial started in early April.

ST. CLOUD – During opening arguments Friday, both the prosecution and defense painted Robert Kaiser as an exhausted first-time parent in late August 2014 — a few days before his 2-month-old son William died.

Beyond that, their arguments varied widely, setting the groundwork for a month-long retrial of the 42-year-old Kaiser, who is accused of fatally shaking his baby.

Jessica Hockley, the prosecuting attorney from Stearns County, told the 16 jurors that William had a diagnosis of a traumatic brain injury, presumably caused when William was alone in Kaiser’s care.

“Not all abuse is borne out of ill will,” Hockley said, adding sometimes abuse is simply borne out of exhaustion.

But Kaiser’s attorney, Baylea Kannmacher of Great North Innocence Project, promised to bring forth during the trial medical experts who looked at William’s case and came to a different conclusion: The infant had blood clots in his brain known as cerebral venous thrombosis, a condition that can cause many of the same symptoms attributed to abusive head trauma.

“They are going to tell you this was not abuse,” but a “complex medical crisis,” Kannmacher said.

Kaiser was charged in Stearns County District Court in 2014 after William died. In 2016, a jury acquitted Kaiser of one count of first-degree murder, but convicted him on two counts of second-degree unintentional murder. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

But that same court vacated his conviction in 2022 after finding the state’s experts gave false testimony that could have affected the outcome of the trial: An ophthalmologist said the macular schisis found in William’s eyes was caused by abusive head trauma. Later the ophthalmologist clarified it “would be incorrect” if he had testified abusive head trauma is the only cause of macular schisis.

The Great North Innocence Project, which works to free people it believes are wrongfully convicted, started investigating Kaiser’s case in 2020.

According to court documents, Kaiser was caring for his son on Aug. 27, 2014, while the boy’s mother was at work.

Hockley said Kaiser texted the child’s mom that afternoon, stating, “He hasn’t let me get any sleep.” When the mother returned home from work, William looked like a ghost — pale and limp with “weird” eyes, Hockley said.

William was airlifted from a hospital in Albany to Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis, where a team of doctors worked to treat his seizures.

Doctors found bleeding in William’s brain and eyes, as well as a bruise on his face and healing rib fractures, both of which can be concerning for a nonmobile infant, Hockley said.

On Sept. 3, 2014, doctors found William’s condition had deteriorated and recommended he be removed from life support. An autopsy listed the death as a homicide.

Hockley said William’s doctors will testify now, 11 years later, that they still come to the same conclusion of abusive head trauma.

Kannmacher argued Friday the doctors’ presumptions of abuse at the hands of Kaiser blinded them to the real diagnosis.

She offered explanations for his other injuries, including his rib fractures: When William was 6 weeks old, the mother’s elementary-aged child was pushing William in a stroller when the child tripped. A relative tried to grab William and break the fall.

Then, on Aug. 21, 2014, William’s mother took him to urgent care after he was vomiting and not having bowel movements. Kannmacher said a doctor ordered a blood test, which came back as abnormal, and wrote it “could be a medical emergency” but the mother left the doctor’s office before treatment.

At Children’s Hospital, a medication intended to stop William’s seizures made his blood pressure drop dangerously low, Kannmacher said, and a feeding tube perforated his bowel.

Kannmacher said Kaiser was under the impression William would be OK and told an investigator he would take the blame if it meant keeping the family together. Kaiser was arrested two hours before William died.

“This case is not about a monster hiding behind a father’s face,” Kannmacher said. Rather, it’s about a “cascade of medical failures,” she said.

If a jury finds Kaiser guilty again, he could be sent back to prison but will get credit for time served, which includes more than two years in jail while he awaited trial and more than seven years in prison. He was expected to serve about 11 years total in prison with the remainder on supervised release.

