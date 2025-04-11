Retrial of Stearns Co. man pits abuse diagnosis with accusations doctors missed the real cause of the newborn’s injuries

ST. CLOUD – During opening arguments Friday, both the prosecution and defense painted Robert Kaiser as an exhausted first-time parent in late August 2014 — a few days before his 2-month-old son William died.
Beyond that, their arguments varied widely, setting the groundwork for a month-long retrial of the 42-year-old Kaiser, who is accused of fatally shaking his baby.
Jessica Hockley, the prosecuting attorney from Stearns County, told the 16 jurors that William had a diagnosis of a traumatic brain injury, presumably caused when William was alone in Kaiser’s care.
“Not all abuse is borne out of ill will,” Hockley said, adding sometimes abuse is simply borne out of exhaustion.
But Kaiser’s attorney, Baylea Kannmacher of Great North Innocence Project, promised to bring forth during the trial medical experts who looked at William’s case and came to a different conclusion: The infant had blood clots in his brain known as cerebral venous thrombosis, a condition that can cause many of the same symptoms attributed to abusive head trauma.
“They are going to tell you this was not abuse,” but a “complex medical crisis,” Kannmacher said.
Kaiser was charged in Stearns County District Court in 2014 after William died. In 2016, a jury acquitted Kaiser of one count of first-degree murder, but convicted him on two counts of second-degree unintentional murder. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
But that same court vacated his conviction in 2022 after finding the state’s experts gave false testimony that could have affected the outcome of the trial: An ophthalmologist said the macular schisis found in William’s eyes was caused by abusive head trauma. Later the ophthalmologist clarified it “would be incorrect” if he had testified abusive head trauma is the only cause of macular schisis.