A Stearns County man’s conviction for fatally shaking his baby was vacated. Now the county is trying him again.

On Aug. 27, 2014, Kaiser was caring for William while the child’s mother was at work. Court documents state William was pale, sweaty and fussy during the day and became nonresponsive in the evening. He was brought to Children’s Hospital by air ambulance with seizure activity. The bruise on his jaw had grown and a doctor testified he saw the bruise as a sign of trauma because facial bruises are not typically an injury infants can acquire on their own. Doctors also discovered William had healing rib fractures.