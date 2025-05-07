The Timberwolves had so much going for them entering their second-round NBA playoff series against the Golden State Warriors.
The Warriors had just finished a grueling seven-game series against the Rockets. The Wolves had home-court advantage and plenty of rest after finishing off the Lakers in five.
On top of that, the Warriors lost their best player, Stephen Curry, to a left hamstring strain in the second quarter of Game 1 Tuesday night.
But having the odds in their favor is often the worst place for this Wolves team to be, and that proved again to be the case in a 99-88 loss before 19,223 at Target Center.
The Wolves turned in a head-scratching dud of a performance given the stakes and given their inherent advantages, especially after Curry went out.
Their offense had “poor spacing, terrible rhythm,” and their decision-making in transition offense was “diabolical,” as coach Chris Finch said afterward.
With Curry out, the main perimeter threat for the Warriors was Buddy Hield, but the Wolves inexplicably let him get free for 22 of his game-high 24 points after Curry exited with 8:10 to play in the second quarter.
The Wolves fell behind as much as 23 and never got closer than nine in the second half. Their three-point shooting troubles carried over from the end of the Lakers series. After going 4-for-47 in Game 5 in Los Angeles, the Wolves went 5-for-29 in Game 1, with Naz Reid (19 points) accounting for three of those makes.