‘Warrior’ Mike Conley navigated one of his ‘toughest’ seasons for Timberwolves

LOS ANGELES – A few weeks ago, after the Timberwolves defeated Philadelphia, Mike Conley was answering questions about how the team played. They won, but they weren’t happy with how they performed.
At 37, Conley has seen everything in the NBA, and he often serves as the team’s unofficial spokesperson when things are tough. If Conley sounds concerned about how the team is playing, then everyone else should be.
But then the conversation turned to how difficult this season has been for him individually, how he started slowly, had to play through various injuries and regain the form he knew was in there, but those physical ailments were holding back.
“This season has been one of the toughest ones I’ve had to deal with,” Conley said.
Coming from an 18-year veteran, that carries some weight.
The Timberwolves have a 1-0 lead in their best-of-seven NBA Western Conference first-round series against the Lakers after a dominating Game 1 performance Saturday night. Game 2 is Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena, with their veteran point guard performing at a high level.
But it wasn’t easy to get there. Conley has played through a left wrist injury that he said will require surgery when his playing days are over. It was especially bothersome in the offseason and in the early part of the regular season as Conley tried to manage it without surgery, but it affected his offseason preparation. That led to a slow start.
“Obviously, a lot of expectation coming into the season after the year we had, myself included, to not be feeling the best to start the season and not playing the best — those combinations are not good together,” he said.